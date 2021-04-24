Video
B’baria Mayhem

10 more Hefazat men arrested

Published : Saturday, 24 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

Brahmanbaria, Apr 23 : Ten more people have been arrested in the past 24 hours in connection with last month's mayhem by Hefazat-e-Islam supporters in Brahmanbaria, police said Friday.
The arrests were made from different parts of the district after identifying the accused from video footage and images taken during the violence, the special branch of the district police said. So far, 55 cases have been filed and 414 people arrested over the rampage, the police said.
On March 27, at least five people were killed and around 50 others, including 25 cops, injured in clashes between members of law enforcement agencies and locals during Hefazat's demonstrations at Nandanpur in Sadar upazila.They had staged the protests against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh. The next day, during Hefazat's countrywide dawn-to-dusk hartal protesting police action on their anti-Modi processions in Dhaka, Chattogram and other districts, activists set fire to three buildings, including the land office in Brahmanbaria Sadar upazila. They had also attacked a Chattogram-bound train at Talshohor Rail Station in Brahmanbaria town.
Besides, the Hefazat supporters also vandalised several private and government  establishments, including Zila Parishad building, municipality building, Police Lines, Industrial School, land office, Alauddin Music Academy, and Foirtala Bus Stand in Sadar upazila.    -UNB


