GM Quader for withdrawal of lockdown

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader on Friday said the ongoing lockdown should be withdrawn immediately as it is not possible to achieve anything from such restrictions without ensuring people's food security.

In a statement, he also urged the government to distribute relief materials immediately to ease the sufferings of the poor and day-labourers.

"It's not possible to reap any benefit from the lockdown without ensuring food security.

As there're crores of people who live from hand to mouth in the country, they have to come out of their homes to save their lives," the Jatiya Party chief said.







