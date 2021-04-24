DSCC to procure machineries for waste management

The Dhaka South City Corporation will procure necessary machineries for the waste collection and management in corporation area as all the waste carrying trucks are not functioning.

The DSCC has taken a project titled 'Supply of Machinery for Solid Waste Management in Dhaka South City Corporation' and the proposal has been sent to the Planning Commission for approval, a senior official of the Planning Ministry told the Daily Observer on Tuesday.

The cost of the project has been estimated at Tk 295.15 crore where Tk 207 crore will come from the Indian loan. The project will be implemented by June next year, he also said.

Sources said 18 new wards have been added along with the previous 57 wards under DSCC. As a result, there is no other way but to buy new trucks to collect waste for the proper management.

At present, 248 vehicles are being used daily to collect waste from DSCC. 176 of them are being used at least 14 to 32 years.

The capacity of vehicles to collect waste are decreasing day by day. So, the DSCC needs to buy new trucks and repair some trucks at the same time. The economic life of a truck for general waste collection is 10 to 12 years.

According to the project proposal, more than 90 per cent waste will be collected and transferred to landfill. Avoiding illegal dumping and replacing old vehicles with new ones will reduce the cost of activation and maintenance of vehicles engaged in waste management.

Under the project, road maintenance and water supply equipment will be procured for road maintenance, beautification of the city and continuation of waste management activities in DSCC.

At present DSCC generates 3,500 tonnes of waste per day, out of which 1,600 to 2,000 tonnes of waste is collected. The remaining waste is being dumped by the people in various open spaces.

According to the project, container carriers with 30 container boxes with a capacity of 3 tonnes, container carriers with 60 container boxes with a capacity of 5 tonnes, container carriers with 25 container boxes with a capacity of 6 tonnes will be procured. Besides, 90 open trucks with a capacity of 3 tonnes, 20 open trucks with a capacity of 5 tonnes and 20 open trucks with a capacity of 20 tonnes will be purchased.

For waste management field supervision 50 motorcycles, 20 water browsers, 5 ready mix carriers, 2 tractors, 2 rakers, 10 52-seater staff carrying buses will be procured. Two monitoring jeeps, 2 pickup vans, 2 air compressors, 2 bitumen distributors, 6 road rollers, 2 tri rollers will be collected.







