11 burnt in N’ganj gas explosion

NARAYANGANJ, Apr 23: Eleven people, including an infant and six women, sustained burn injuries in a gas explosion in a three-storey building at Fatulla in Narayanganj early Friday.

The injured are three-month-old Mahira, Habibur Rahman, 50, Limon, 20, Sathi, 20, Meem, 20, Aleya, 50, Sonahar, 40, Shanti, 32, and Monwara, 22.

Of them, Mahira, Limon, Sathi and Meem and were admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in a critical condition while the rest were given first aid at Victoria Hospital at Narayanganj.

Locals said a portion of a wall of the building also collapsed due to the explosion.

On information, three fire fighting units rushed to the scene, extinguished the fire caused by the explosion and rescued the injured.

A number of families reside on the 2nd floor of the building who used to share a common kitchen.

Abdullah Al Arefin, Deputy Director of Narayanganj Fire Service and Civil Defence, said: "It is assumed that the residents may not have switched off the gas stove before going to sleep last night. The explosion might have occurred from gas leakage from stove."

Gas accumulated inside the kitchen and exploded the moment it came in contact with a matchstick flame during sehri.







