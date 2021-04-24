

Maksuda Begum Snigdha





Chicken with Split Chickpeas, Potatoes



Ingredients

1.5 kg weighted chicken have to cut & wash

Finely chopped onion 1 cup

Ginger paste 1 tsp

Garlic paste 1 tsp

Onion paste 1 tsp

Cardamom 3/4 pieces

Cinnamon 2 pieces



Cloves 3/4 pieces

Bay Leaf 2 pieces

Coriander powder 1 tsp

Cumin power 1/2 tsp

Sehri Recipe

Salt like the taste

Lentils 1 cup

Cube sized potatoes

Chillis power as taste

Soybean oil one third cup





Method:

We have to pour soybean oil in a big bowl and then pour solid hot spices. We have to add onion chop. We have to budge until these become soft. Then we will add all paste spices, spices powder and we will inflict these by adding some water time to time. Then after inflicting spices, we will inflict cube sized potatoes, split chickpeas, chicken meat. Then we will add some water and we will wait until these are boiled. Then we have to serve these with hot rice or bread. It is perfect for seheri because there is chicken meat, pulse potatoes etc.





Sehri Recipe



Ingredients:

Mug beans half cup

1/2 cup cube sized pumpkins

1/2 cup cube sized papayas

1/2 cup cube sized sweet yams

1/2 cup cube sized snake gourds

1/2 cup half inch sized lady's fingers

1/2 cup cocoyam's

Two pieces bay leaf

Solid cumin's

Some turmeric powder

Salt

Half tea spoon coriander powder

1/4 cup soybean oil

1 tsp onion paste

1 tsp garlic paste

1 tsp ginger paste

1/2 cup chopped onions

4/5 solid chilies





Method:

First of all we should wash mug beans very well. After then these mug beans should soaked in water for one hour. Then we have to add half cup of water in a big bowl. All spices paste, spices powder, mug beans have to be half boiled. Then we will add vegetables in the big bowl and have to boil. Now we will pour soybean oil, solid cumin, bay leaves, and chopped onion in the big bowl. We will budge all until it turns brown coloured. We will add boiled vegetables and chilies and will remain in stove for ten minutes. Then these delicious mixed vegetables in mug beans are ready to serve with hot rice. Chicken with Split Chickpeas, PotatoesIngredients1.5 kg weighted chicken have to cut & washFinely chopped onion 1 cupGinger paste 1 tspGarlic paste 1 tspOnion paste 1 tspCardamom 3/4 piecesCinnamon 2 piecesCloves 3/4 piecesBay Leaf 2 piecesCoriander powder 1 tspCumin power 1/2 tspTumeric powder 2 tspSalt like the tasteLentils 1 cupCube sized potatoesChillis power as tasteSoybean oil one third cupMethod:We have to pour soybean oil in a big bowl and then pour solid hot spices. We have to add onion chop. We have to budge until these become soft. Then we will add all paste spices, spices powder and we will inflict these by adding some water time to time. Then after inflicting spices, we will inflict cube sized potatoes, split chickpeas, chicken meat. Then we will add some water and we will wait until these are boiled. Then we have to serve these with hot rice or bread. It is perfect for seheri because there is chicken meat, pulse potatoes etc.Mixed Vegetables in Mug BeanIngredients:Mug beans half cup1/2 cup cube sized pumpkins1/2 cup cube sized papayas1/2 cup cube sized sweet yams1/2 cup cube sized snake gourds1/2 cup half inch sized lady's fingers1/2 cup cocoyam'sTwo pieces bay leafSolid cumin'sSome turmeric powderSaltHalf tea spoon coriander powder1/4 cup soybean oil1 tsp onion paste1 tsp garlic paste1 tsp ginger paste1/2 cup chopped onions4/5 solid chiliesMethod:First of all we should wash mug beans very well. After then these mug beans should soaked in water for one hour. Then we have to add half cup of water in a big bowl. All spices paste, spices powder, mug beans have to be half boiled. Then we will add vegetables in the big bowl and have to boil. Now we will pour soybean oil, solid cumin, bay leaves, and chopped onion in the big bowl. We will budge all until it turns brown coloured. We will add boiled vegetables and chilies and will remain in stove for ten minutes. Then these delicious mixed vegetables in mug beans are ready to serve with hot rice.