Sehri Recipe
Chicken with Split Chickpeas, Potatoes
Ingredients
1.5 kg weighted chicken have to cut & wash
Finely chopped onion 1 cup
Ginger paste 1 tsp
Garlic paste 1 tsp
Onion paste 1 tsp
Cardamom 3/4 pieces
Cinnamon 2 pieces
Cloves 3/4 pieces
Bay Leaf 2 pieces
Coriander powder 1 tsp
Cumin power 1/2 tsp
Tumeric powder 2 tsp
Salt like the taste
Lentils 1 cup
Cube sized potatoes
Chillis power as taste
Soybean oil one third cup
Method:
We have to pour soybean oil in a big bowl and then pour solid hot spices. We have to add onion chop. We have to budge until these become soft. Then we will add all paste spices, spices powder and we will inflict these by adding some water time to time. Then after inflicting spices, we will inflict cube sized potatoes, split chickpeas, chicken meat. Then we will add some water and we will wait until these are boiled. Then we have to serve these with hot rice or bread. It is perfect for seheri because there is chicken meat, pulse potatoes etc.
Mixed Vegetables in Mug Bean
Ingredients:
Mug beans half cup
1/2 cup cube sized pumpkins
1/2 cup cube sized papayas
1/2 cup cube sized sweet yams
1/2 cup cube sized snake gourds
1/2 cup half inch sized lady's fingers
1/2 cup cocoyam's
Two pieces bay leaf
Solid cumin's
Some turmeric powder
Salt
Half tea spoon coriander powder
1/4 cup soybean oil
1 tsp onion paste
1 tsp garlic paste
1 tsp ginger paste
1/2 cup chopped onions
4/5 solid chilies
Method:
First of all we should wash mug beans very well. After then these mug beans should soaked in water for one hour. Then we have to add half cup of water in a big bowl. All spices paste, spices powder, mug beans have to be half boiled. Then we will add vegetables in the big bowl and have to boil. Now we will pour soybean oil, solid cumin, bay leaves, and chopped onion in the big bowl. We will budge all until it turns brown coloured. We will add boiled vegetables and chilies and will remain in stove for ten minutes. Then these delicious mixed vegetables in mug beans are ready to serve with hot rice.