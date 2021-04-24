

Radisson starts Iftar home deliveries

Customers can enjoy freshly cooked Iftar dishes delivered to their doorsteps by trusted Radisson Chauffeurs at their preferred delivery times. All meals are prepared in accordance with Radisson SGS Safety Protocols and Certifications and in compliance with HACCP standards.

Customer also have an opportunity to participate in a raffle draw offering exciting prices including a return couple ticket to Istanbul via Turkish Airlines.























