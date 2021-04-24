Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 24 April, 2021, 4:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Radisson starts Iftar home deliveries

Published : Saturday, 24 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Life & Style Desk

Radisson starts Iftar home deliveries

Radisson starts Iftar home deliveries

In observing the holy month of Ramadan, Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden is providing Iftar Home Delivery Services.
Customers can enjoy freshly cooked Iftar dishes delivered to their doorsteps by trusted Radisson Chauffeurs at their preferred delivery times. All meals are prepared in accordance with Radisson SGS Safety Protocols and Certifications and in compliance with HACCP standards.
Customer also have an opportunity to participate in a raffle draw offering exciting prices including a return couple ticket to Istanbul via Turkish Airlines.













« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sehri Recipe
Telehealth: Transformation of healthcare in BD
Radisson starts Iftar home deliveries
Exquisite Ramadan offer @ The Westin Dhaka
Nargisus: A high-end fashion label
Recipe
Importance of protein consumption
Ramadan Iftar takeaway @ Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden


Latest News
Taijul emphasizes on to be disciplined to create victory chance
Public transports to ply on roads from April 29
Son brings mother back home after recovery from Covid-19
Russia aims to send first crew to its own space station in 2026
Modi govt's vaccine policy allowing Serum Institute to make 'super profits'
Sister gets impregnated after rape by brother in Noakhali
CDA chairman's term extended for 3 more years
No more 'strict lockdown' after April 28
Russia expels 5 Polish diplomats in quid pro quo move
ABM Aminullah Noori new Rajuk chairman
Most Read News
Shops, malls to reopen Sunday
Child among 11 injured in N'ganj gas pipeline blast
Bangladesh declare after mammoth batting performance
2 killed in chemical warehouse fire in Old Dhaka
Two females ‘commit suicide’ in two districts
An unforgettable story of my journalism life!
Mominul Haq's coach 'not surprised' at his first overseas Test century
Post-coup Myanmar: Is sanction enough to end the conflict?
One shot dead in Cox’s Bazar
Armanitola fire under control; 4 killed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft