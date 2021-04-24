

Exquisite Ramadan offer @ The Westin Dhaka





This Ramadan enjoy The Westin Dhaka's exquisite Iftar offerings from the comfort of your home. Chef Rimoun Obaid along with The Westin Dhaka's culinary team presents many mouth-watering Iftarfavorites in three premium Iftar boxes - Silver, Gold and Platinum. All the Iftar dishes are thoughtfully selected and each box is meant to be shared by two persons. All the platters come with fresh juice, saffron jalebi and fresh fruits. Some of the other signature items are faluda, saffron lassi, assorted kebabs, shahihaleem, mutton ouzi, nehari, shahitukra and chicken dum biryani. Other signature add-ons that are available is beef tehari, prawn tempura, lamb shank, hilsha fish fry and premium stuffed dates.