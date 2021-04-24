

Nargisus: A high-end fashion label

Monnujan Nargis, the CEO of Le Reve, said, "Beauty, passion and love - these are the only three words that can describe Nargisus. Le Reve was created to reflect your dream on your fashion. But these limited edition dresses by Nargisus will make you think like; you are wearing your dream dress right now."

"Every outfit of Nargisus is made of high-quality and pure muslin, satin-viscose, silk, chiffon, tissue, organza, faille and cellulose-based fabric," she mentioned.

"For those who like to stand out from the crowd at any special event, we added the latest trend details and silhouettes to each of Nargisus designs. Fashion-savvy people will find celebrity-style Sarara-kameez, party-gowns, long tunic and shrug, skirt-tops, skirt-palazzo, extra length salwar kameez sets and special event attire like party-to-prom, elite weddings and get-togethers - even the red carpet! The all-over printed chiffon and muslin dupatta are exclusively available on Nargisus," she also said.

"The label has done some great experimental work with tires, flares, ruffles, drapes and frills. The whole label has been showcased by heavy Jardousi, Karchupi and embroidery in summer pastel shades such as beige, cream, white, lemon, golden, peach, pink, purple, green, blue, turquoise, yellow palette. The minimalist approach is in vogue at this time of year - so Nargisus focused on creating serenity and perfection in her tasteful designs. Like Narcissus, we expect every outfit of Nargisus will spread immense wonder and nobility in fashion," she added.

Nargisus by Le Reve is available on Le Reve's website. Once the lockdown is over, Nargisus Collection will be available at selected stores too.















Nargisus, the first high-end label by Le Reve is launched with the concept of beauty, passion and charm in elite fashion. The whole label contains not just partyware, but all kinds of attire to fulfill your dream style solution according to your mood.Monnujan Nargis, the CEO of Le Reve, said, "Beauty, passion and love - these are the only three words that can describe Nargisus. Le Reve was created to reflect your dream on your fashion. But these limited edition dresses by Nargisus will make you think like; you are wearing your dream dress right now.""Every outfit of Nargisus is made of high-quality and pure muslin, satin-viscose, silk, chiffon, tissue, organza, faille and cellulose-based fabric," she mentioned."For those who like to stand out from the crowd at any special event, we added the latest trend details and silhouettes to each of Nargisus designs. Fashion-savvy people will find celebrity-style Sarara-kameez, party-gowns, long tunic and shrug, skirt-tops, skirt-palazzo, extra length salwar kameez sets and special event attire like party-to-prom, elite weddings and get-togethers - even the red carpet! The all-over printed chiffon and muslin dupatta are exclusively available on Nargisus," she also said."The label has done some great experimental work with tires, flares, ruffles, drapes and frills. The whole label has been showcased by heavy Jardousi, Karchupi and embroidery in summer pastel shades such as beige, cream, white, lemon, golden, peach, pink, purple, green, blue, turquoise, yellow palette. The minimalist approach is in vogue at this time of year - so Nargisus focused on creating serenity and perfection in her tasteful designs. Like Narcissus, we expect every outfit of Nargisus will spread immense wonder and nobility in fashion," she added.Nargisus by Le Reve is available on Le Reve's website. Once the lockdown is over, Nargisus Collection will be available at selected stores too.