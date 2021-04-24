Sima undertakes a rugged journey, brings for her self-employment

It was a rugged journey for a woman who took to self-employment after becoming a helpless individual due to sudden loss of her husband. The social and economic crisis locked her way of turning herself into a self-reliant woman.

Encouraging enough, indomitable determination and hard work made her a successful entrepreneur. Presently she has become a business woman and gets an independent identity in the society. Her great desire to become a business woman was borne out of necessity. After initial fear and hurdles, the success curve came very close to an achievement.

This is the story of Sima Khan, 35, a resident of North Kazipara in the capital. Hailing from Ulania under Mehendiganj upazila of Barisal, Sima now runs her own business named 'Fashion Tailors' in Kazipara Bow Bazar. At present six employees are working at her tailoring shop.

Sima said, at the age of 17, when she was a student of class ten, she was married off to a local grocer- Jalal Mia of Ulania. One and a half years later she gave birth to a baby girl. Unfortunately, few days later Jalal Mia died of cardiac arrest leaving Sima in a state of grave uncertainty. She was not having good time at her father-in-law's house. As she was too young with a baby, Sima's father brought her back to his home. Her father wanted to marry off Sima again, but she disagreed to do that.

Four years later, Sima took decision to come to Dhaka in search of getting employed. As per her wish, she came to Dhaka and took shelter at her cousin's house with her tiny daughter. Sima's cousin Sabikunnahar was a garment worker in Kazipara. She provided her with a job at the same garment.

Sima is a dreamer. She is a woman of courage and tenacity. She started dreaming to become a business woman. She had a vision that her daughter would get higher education and her choice was to make her a doctor. That is why, after two years, Sima opened a little tailoring house which has became a big one now after 10 years. At present 'Fashion Tailors' has eight sewing machines, where six women workers are working.

Now, Sima's daughter Zima is studying at Shaheed Police Smriti College in capital's Mirpur. As she would complete HSC she will have admission at a medical coaching centre at Farmgate to get chance in a medical college, a long-cherished dream of her mother. "I am very much proud of my mother. I think she is a fighter. Today my mother is a successful woman. We have no problem to maintain livelihood. No one can say my father is absent in our life. My mother always fulfills all of my demands. To me she is the best mom in the world," Zima said.

Sima said she has bought a 750-square feet apartment at Kazipara for her daughter. "This is my great achievement. I never thought that I will have a flat in Dhaka. I have a good amount of cash in bank. All have been possible for my tailoring business," she said.

The woman entrepreneur also said now she is self-reliant. So, she is happy with her present life.

Educated women with higher skills can get better jobs, and women who do participate in the urban workforce are increasingly employed in regular, salaried jobs. -BSS