

Benefits of carrots for overall health

Benefit of carrots for skin

Source of antioxidants

Carrots are one of the primary sources of antioxidants available to humans. The ample amounts of vitamin A in them help in expelling free radicals from the body. They also prevent the collection of fat and bile in the liver, flushing it thoroughly. Since carrots are water-soluble, they are an excellent carrier of toxins and help flush them out of the body. Freeing your system from oxidative molecules slows down ageing and keeps your skin looking youthful.

They treat many skin issues

Carrots are a miracle snack for anyone looking to amp up their diet with skin foods. They are known to treat skin ailments like acne, dermatitis, pimples, rashes etc. Besides their antioxidant content, they are also loaded with beta carotene that works on healing scars and blemishes on the skin. All you need to do is make some carrot pulp or juice, apply it and be on your way to an even and glowing skin tone!

Give you all that glow

Carrots are known as beauty booster foods because they are packed with essential nutrients. Vitamins A, E, antioxidants and other vital nutrients, plus the minerals in your diet add a glow to your skin. You can also use them in your DIY face packs recipes to get radiant skin!

Benefit of carrots for hair

Reduce hair loss and promote hair growth

In addition to skin maintenance, carrots are a great source of nutrients for your hair as well. They are packed with vitamin A and vitamin E, both of which help improve blood circulation on your scalp. This, in turn, promotes hair growth and protects you from premature greying. Try to add at least one glass of carrot juice in your daily routine if your goal is to get long and thick hair. They strengthen roots by arresting hair fall and keeping hair healthy overall.

Benefit of carrots for health

Improve dental health benefit of carrots

Work your way to a million-dollar smile by eating a good share of raw carrots every day. They help improve dental health by getting rid of plaque. They also stimulate your salivary ducts to produce saliva and help keep the pH balance of your mouth and hence the growth of bacteria in check.

They aid in weight loss

An excellent way to shed extra weight is to replace your regular diet with foods that make you feel fuller, quicker. Carrots are rich in fibre and can satiate your hunger for longer, aiding in weight loss. The lesser calorie intake and the nutrient-rich formula gets your digestive tract in check. Carrot consumption keeps your gut healthy and regulates blood sugar levels; all of which help cut down on unnecessary weight accumulation.

Help lower blood pressure

If you struggle with high blood pressure, carrots can lend a helping hand to fix that. The potassium content of carrots helps with hypertension. Give your arteries and blood vessels a break by including carrots in your diet. They also help in improving blood circulation, which is vital to maintain blood pressure levels.















