Saturday, 24 April, 2021, 4:38 AM
Advance Search
Home Women's Own

Take care of your nails at home

Published : Saturday, 24 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Women\'s Own Desk

Manicure and nail spa appointments have been put on an indefinite hold due to the lockdown. But that's no excuse to stop taking care of your nails entirely.
Always keep your hands clean
The first step to maintain healthy nails is to ensure that the skin under and around your nails is super clean. Wash your hands frequently, use a manicure tool to gently scrape out the dirt and lastly, remove the nail polish using an acetone-free remover.
Clip your nails regularly
Just like it's important to trim your hair every few weeks, it's equally important to do the same for your nails as well. Clip your nails every two to three weeks to ensure that they grow faster and stay healthy.
Nail health over length
If you're someone who has brittle nails that are prone to breakage and snagging, it's wise to keep your nails short and rounded. This not only makes your nail look super neat, but is also a great way to ensure that your nails are easier to manage.
Avoid touching your cuticles
It's important to leave cuticle care to the professionals because cutting or removing the cuticle eliminates a layer of protection, and exposes your nail bed to a variety of bacteria. Therefore, simply push back the cuticle and apply generous amount of cuticle oil to keep your nails healthy and nourished.


