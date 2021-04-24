

Coronavirus & Climate Change: Tales of Two Crises

Dr. Ranjan Roy had been much enthusiastic to get his first book published and released in the 'Ekushey Boi Mela' of 2021. He did all the hard works with the publisher 'Meg'to finally bring out his book. The outcome of his dream and dedication is "Coronavirus & Climate Change: Tales of Two Crises". It was expected that a lot of visitors would come to the Boi Mela and Dr. Roy's book would get a wide coverage and circulation. But it was due to the existing pandemic situation things didn't work as it was thought.

Meanwhile the book under review discusses two important issues of the present time. Coronavirus and Climate change are two crises which together become a visible threat for the entire humankind. Author Dr. Ranjan Roy in his book has established the connection between the two crises and judiciously highlighted the underlying factors responsible for spreading Coronavirus in a climate change setting as the author mentions in page 51-"Many of the root causes of Climate Change increases intensity of pandemics…..Climate Change magnifies risks from infectious disease, making outbreaks more frequent, less predictable, and harder to deal with".

The book contains 25 sub-headings starting with "Spread of Coronavirus: Are we prepared?" and ends at "Escaping Pandora's Box of Acceleration of Pandemics". It has also highlighted the role of Universities in responding to Coronavirus and Climate Change, Food Security and COVID-19.

A recipient of a Ph.D. in (Natural) Resource Management from the University Sains Malaysia ((USM), the author who is also a Professor at Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University has developed specialization over the climate science and environmental sustainability issues , placed some suggestions to tackle the two crises and reducing global warming plus climate change through introducing "green COVID-19 recovery" plan integrating the principle of the Paris Agreement and the 2030 Agenda for sustainable Development.

In a nutshell, the book titled-"Coronavirus & Climate Change: Tales of Two Crises" is an excellent piece of work by Dr. Ranjan Roy that presents an in-depth and logical analysis of the two crises and tells on how to minimize the severity of the consequences due to the crises.

The overall get-up and arrangement of issues incorporated in the book are fine. But some more information about the two crises could be added like latest interventions made and successes achieved towards tackling the pandemic in the book under a separate chapter.

The magnificent cover looks quite appropriate to the context. The book will no doubt generate inquisitiveness among the general readers and act as a guideline for the policy-makers.

The book can also be procured from Rokomari.com



(Reviewer is a Professor at Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University, Dhaka)



















