

Oshomapto Chatro Jibon of Bangabandhu

The foundation stone of Bangabandhu's political life was laid during his student life. Due to his steadfastness in the path of truth and justice, Bangabandhu's student life remained unfinished unexpectedly. In "Bangabandhu's Osomapto Attojiboni" we see that his political life was full of struggles and hard work. He also had to go through struggle-some student life.

The book "Osomapto Chatro Jibon" has been written with the inspirational events of Bangabandhu's student life. At the beginning, Bangabandhu's studies were interrupted for a total of four years due to physical illness. In 1934, while in class seventh, he suffered from beriberi disease. He was taken to Calcutta for eye treatment.

His illness ruined his two years of education. In 1936, Bangabandhu was caught by glaucoma issue again. This is how he faced various obstacles at the beginning of his student life. After passing the entrance examination, Bangabandhu moved to Calcutta. He was admitted into the Islamic College there. While studying there, he was elected councillor of All India Muslim Chhatra League in 1943.

In 1946, in Islamia College, Bangabandhu was elected as general secretary with unanimous approval and support without any contest in the student parliament elections. Thus the story of his political success began to be written from his student life. In 1947, Bangabandhu was admitted in the law department of Dhaka University. His father wanted his son to become a lawyer. At the University stage, he deeply involved in politics. He remained unfaltering in politics despite many prisons and tortures.

Bangabandhu did not do politics to become a leader or to gain fame. He in fact has done politics to change and update the destiny of the ordinary working people of the country. When the government of Pakistan decided to make Urdu the state language, all the then students, including Bangabandhu, protested. But the government of Pakistan could not bear it. They forced many student leaders including Bangabandhu to be imprisoned.

The most memorable event of Bangabandhu's student life took place in 1949 when he was a second year student of the law department. Dissatisfaction arose among the low paid employees of Dhaka University over their demands. With this, the movement among them slowly started. At one point, they went on strike. Several student leaders, including Bangabandhu, also came forward in support of the strike. The cooperation and support of the students provides tremendous courage among the staff.

The workers' movement, led and managed by the student leaders, posed a great challenge to the then East Pakistan government and the Dhaka University authorities. The university authorities took disciplinary action against 27 students including Bangabandhu. It was proposed to return Bangabandhu's studentship on condition that he pay a fine and a bond. But Sheikh Mujib, a student of Dhaka University, did not feel it dignified to be released on bond.

It may be mentioned that the Dhaka University authorities in a syndicate meeting on 14-08-2010, cancelled the then decision to take away Bangabandhu's studentship and now recognizes Bangabandhu as a student of the university.

All these words, contemporary stories, continuous happenings have been recorded in the book by writer with utmost care.

The reviewer is an apprentice lawyer Dhaka Judge's Court.















