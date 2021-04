This girl didn't want that much!

That much decoration, freedom!

Wanted she a little less,



With her body ajar, she would sit

Before the steering of a mirror_

She wanted her mother would rebuke her,

her father mark her pains.



Much the girl didn't want!

Much sound and crowd, big really!

Wanted she a little less



A water-body she wanted to give her

Some thirst, wanted

A man find a woman in her!



The translator is a Professor of English, University of Dhaka