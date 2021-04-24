

Baishakh … a Sweetheart Baishakh

A sweetheart needs many colours:

red, blue, violet- all of them!

The lover agrees to give all.

He wants only Baishakh, Baishakh,

Sweetheart needs so much love.

New dresses for her son and daughter,

Waistcoat for her lover,

Weaved cloth, Saree for herself,

Pretty nice!

Devotee will give such things.

He wants only Baishakh, Baishakh.

Sweetheart wants to eat local foods on Baishakhi mela.

She wants to eat phuctka, chotpoti,

and sour-tasty pickle in hot sunshine

Devotee wishes to offer exactly the similar

He wants only Baishakh, Baishakh.

In the afternoon, she needs strong wind,

Nor'easter,

then whole night rainfall.

The lover also wishes to be similar as she desires,

They both want only Baishakh.



The poet lives in Toronto, Canada





