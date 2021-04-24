Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 24 April, 2021, 4:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Literature

Baishakh … a Sweetheart Baishakh

Published : Saturday, 24 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Nirmal Sarker

Baishakh … a Sweetheart Baishakh

Baishakh … a Sweetheart Baishakh


A sweetheart needs many colours:
red, blue, violet- all of them!
The lover agrees to give all.
He wants only Baishakh, Baishakh,
Sweetheart needs so much love.
New dresses for her son and daughter,
Waistcoat for her lover,
Weaved cloth, Saree for herself,
Pretty nice!
Devotee will give such things.
He wants only Baishakh, Baishakh.
Sweetheart wants to eat local foods on Baishakhi mela.
She wants to eat phuctka, chotpoti,
and sour-tasty pickle in hot sunshine
Devotee wishes to offer exactly the similar
He wants only Baishakh, Baishakh.
In the afternoon, she needs strong wind,
Nor'easter,
then whole night rainfall.
The lover also wishes to be similar as she desires,
They both want only Baishakh.

The poet lives in Toronto, Canada


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Loneliness
Baishakh … a Sweetheart Baishakh
Red Fowls of Naikhongcharri
Winter Turns to Spring
Three Baul songs by Ukil Munshi
A tale in Ice
History of the Spirit
The Ghosts of Naran Valley


Latest News
Taijul emphasizes on to be disciplined to create victory chance
Public transports to ply on roads from April 29
Son brings mother back home after recovery from Covid-19
Russia aims to send first crew to its own space station in 2026
Modi govt's vaccine policy allowing Serum Institute to make 'super profits'
Sister gets impregnated after rape by brother in Noakhali
CDA chairman's term extended for 3 more years
No more 'strict lockdown' after April 28
Russia expels 5 Polish diplomats in quid pro quo move
ABM Aminullah Noori new Rajuk chairman
Most Read News
Shops, malls to reopen Sunday
Child among 11 injured in N'ganj gas pipeline blast
Bangladesh declare after mammoth batting performance
2 killed in chemical warehouse fire in Old Dhaka
Two females ‘commit suicide’ in two districts
An unforgettable story of my journalism life!
Mominul Haq's coach 'not surprised' at his first overseas Test century
Post-coup Myanmar: Is sanction enough to end the conflict?
One shot dead in Cox’s Bazar
Armanitola fire under control; 4 killed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft