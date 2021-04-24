

Red Fowls of Naikhongcharri



In late seventies Naikhongcharri had a camp accommodating Rohingya refugees who had fled Burma. This was one of thirteen camps; the twelve other camps being located in other three thanas of Cox's Bazar. Although technically Naikhongcharri was in another district I did visit the refugees camp once as part of my overall responsibility for the refugees.



In those days Naikhongcharri was accessible by road from Ramu thana of Cox's Bazar. The road was not medaled but paved with stones and bricks, which made it difficult for cars. There was no regular bus service to Naikhongcharri, only flatbed trucks that were converted into buses ferried passengers to that area from Ramu. This only road became heavy with traffic with trucks conveying relief materials (food, medicine, shelter) for the refugees who were settled in a camp in Naikongcharri in 1978. This story of mine is, however, not related to the Rohingya Refugees. The story is of a surreal incident that happened more than a year later, after all the refugees had been repatriated from Naikhongcharri as well as other camps in Cox's Bazar.



I came to know an Army Major working for Bangladesh Rifles (Border Guards) who was deployed as Commander of a border outpost in Naikhongcharri. He was introduced to me by the SDO of Cox's Bazar who was friends with the Major who I will call Major Mansur. Major Mansur came to Cox's Bazar often to meet with his boss who was the Sector Commander for the area that included Naikhongcharri. Major Mansur was a decent chap and would show a lot of respect and courtesy to me whenever we met in Cox's Bazar.

He would often ask me to visit his camp saying that it was located in a very scenic area on top of hills that overlooked Myanmar hills. I would respond by saying that I could not visit the area as it was outside my jurisdiction until one day when he gave me a tempting proposition of wild game hunt. Hearing from the SDO my hobby of wild game hunting Major Mansur said that his outpost was located in an area that was inhabited by wild fowls, ducks, and other game birds. I could go for a wild bird hunt in his camp area whenever I wanted.



It was December, and the season was just right for wild fowl hunting. (Readers, please note bird hunting for game was not banned then. Therefore, I was not breaking any laws). It took me over three hours to reach Naikhongcharri from Chittagong. The road from Ramu through rubber gardens was scenic but awful because of the potholes created by trucks plying on the road carrying relief goods last year.



It was late in the afternoon when I reached Naikhongcharri. I lodged in the local Forest Bungalow which was very nicely located in a wooded area with a beautiful garden in the front. Major Mansur was already there to greet me. SDO of Bandarban also was present. We ate a delicious lunch of paratha, chicken cutlets, and egg curry prepared by the cook of the Bungalow. Major Mansur invited me to have dinner at his BDR campsite later in the evening.



The BDR camp building was just a five-minute walk from the Forest Bungalow. It was a recently built building comprising quarters for officers and a barrack for the soldiers. There was also a cook house where food for the 100-plus company of men and officers was prepared. When I arrived at the camp, I could smell food being cooked.



The food for the evening was cooked not only in the cookhouse but also in charcoal fired grills set up in the compound. A nice aroma came from the burning grill. The dinner was an elaborate affair. There were grilled duck, chicken, a whole leg of goat, along with other curries. My host informed me that some of the poultry came from an earlier bird hunt by him, but not the goat leg he laughingly added.



After dinner Major Mansur told me that all arrangements for our game hunt which he called Morog Shikar had been made, but we needed to leave for the hunting spot well before sunrise. The spot Major Mansur said was frequented by mostly red jungle fowls but also pintails (small ducks) as the place had a small swamp along the paddy fields nearby. There could be some sambar if we were lucky, he said. The paddy fields attracted the fowls and swamp the ducks. Major Mansur said he would himself come to get me well before sunrise.



I retired early that night as I would have to get up well before sunrise. The place was enveloped by an eerie darkness. The feeble lights coming from bulbs lit by a small generator were too meager to penetrate the darkness. I went to sleep listening to the distant sounds of animals and chirping of crickets.

I do not know how long I had slept, but within a few hours I was awakened by the sound of rustling of feet outside by bedroom. As I was about ask for the chowkidar I heard a voice at the door. Realizing perhaps Major Mansur had already arrived I opened the door. To my surprise I saw not Major Mansur, but another person in BDR uniform. He was wearing a beret instead of regular Army cap and had a shaggy beard. He gave me a salute and said Major Mansur had sent him to take me to the fowl hunt because he was called away by his Sector Commander in Cox's Bazar immediately after our dinner. I was very surprised but could not refuse to go with him as I was interested in that hunt.



I quickly changed into my hunting gear and took my shot gun with cartridges with me. The man in beret told me it would take about half an hour to reach the spot. We set out for our destination. It was still very dark. The man in beret asked me to stick close to him as we started our walk along winding dirt road meandering through the forest.



We must have walked for half an hour and I still saw no sign of the swamp or the paddy fields. The man in beret kept on walking and walking without stopping. After another twenty minutes or so I lost my patience and asked my companion how far we were from the hunting site. He simply pointed his finger to front and said,"not far". Another fifteen minutes passed and still the man in beret would not stop. Was I being led by a clueless person to an unknown destination? I started to worry.



Suddenly the man stopped and pointed me at the direction of a swamp and asked me to get off the road. As I approached the swamp, I was quite bewildered by what I saw before me. The whole place was covered by thousands of red fowls and white ducks. Never in my life had I seen such as huge flock of fowls and ducks. But strangely they made no sounds, the red fowls were pecking away at the grains left in the paddy fields, and ducks were bobbing in shallow waters. It was a sight to behold. Should I shoot these birds? I wondered. Maybe I should ask my companion. I looked behind me for him, but he was not there.



I looked at my right at my left, and in front. The man in beret was gone. How could he leave me in this god forsaken place all alone? Maybe he had gone to attend call of nature, I thought. But minutes passed, he did not appear. I abandoned the idea of shooting and waited for the sun to rise, hoping to find my way back to the Forest Bungalow myself. Suddenly I felt a shove on my arm, and someone snatched my shot gun from me. Before I could see who it was, I heard two shots from my gun. There was a huge uproar among the fowls and ducks in the pond and in a matter of seconds they all disappeared from my sight. The entire swamp was empty! At the same time, I felt another shove and I fell right into the swamp and lost consciousness.



When I opened my eyes, I found myself lying under a tree and a group of villagers looking at me. It was bright sunlight. I was a stranger among them wearing weird clothing (my hunting gear). One from the group, an elderly person told me that they had found me on the swamp and had brought me to a higher ground. He asked me if I was from the area. I was looking more for an answer for the strange happening a few hours before than giving the man any response. As I got up, I looked for the gun, but it was not there. Was I robbed last night by the man in beret?



I told the villagers that I had come for a Jungli Morog hunt with a companion early in the morning. But now both my companion and gun were gone. I wanted to know how I could find my way back to the Forest Bungalow near BDR Camp. The old man looked at me incredulously. "You had come to this swamp for bird hunting? But everybody knows this is a place frequented by jinn" he added. Others in the group started to laugh as though this was a joke. I was too shocked to say anything in reply.



Suddenly I saw a few men approaching us one of whom shouted by calling my name. It was none other than Major Mansur. I was stunned. Did he not leave for Cox's Bazar previous night as the man in beret had said? Major Mansur came forward and let out a sigh of relief. "Thanks to Allah, you are safe. I was so worried not finding you in the Bungalow when I went there. Let us go and I will hear from you what happened." He thanked the assembly of locals and proceeded toward a waiting jeep nearby.



As we drove toward the Bungalow, I told Major Mansur about the man in beret and how he had duped me to go on the game hunt by saying that he (Major Mansur) had been called away to Cox's Bazar and he was instructed to accompany me. Major Mansur heard me rather spell bound and became speechless with shock. He said he never sent anyone to me, least of all that man with a beret. But he was glad that no harm had come to me. When I told him about the gun, he said his men had found the gun near the swamp.



When I reached the Bungalow, Major Mansur told me that divine intervention had saved me from certain disaster. Over a warm cup of tea, he further stated that the place I had gone was many miles away from the hunting spot that Major Mansur had chosen. This place was known as Jinn Astana (habitat) to the locals, and everyone avoided it.



The local legend had it that the Jinns roamed the place in different shapes, mostly as birds and animals. A few years ago, a BDR soldier had gone to the place attracted by the sounds of wild fowls and ducks. He had gone there one morning to shoot some fowls and ducks. He never returned. Days later his mutilated body was found in the swamp. At least I was spared my life, Major Mansur remarked.



So, was I duped by the ghost of that dead soldier I asked Major Mansur? Major Mansur just scratched his head, and replied, "I do not know Sir". I never went again to Naikhongcharri again.



The writer is a former civil servant living in Washington, USA









