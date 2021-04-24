Video
26,561 recover from Covid-19 in Rajshahi division

Published : Saturday, 24 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

RAJSHAHI, Apr 23: With recoveries of 140 more coronavirus infected people on Thursday, the total number of cured patients from the lethal virus reached 26,561 in the division, said an official report on Friday.
A total of 3,474 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at designated hospitals here, it said.
Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder, divisional director of health, said the death toll from the virus rose to 459, including 283 in Bogura and 67 in Rajshahi with three more fatalities reported afresh on Friday.
Besides, all the positive cases for Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 7,522 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 6,398 have already been released.
Meanwhile, with the detection of 162 new positive cases here, the daily infection rate shows a slight falling compared to the previous day's figure of 211, raising the total number of infected patients to 30,771, Dr Habibul said.
Of the new positive cases, the highest 47 were detected in Pabna, followed by 34 in Bogura, 27 in Sirajganj, 23 in Rajshahi including 20 in its city, 20 in Natore, six in Joypurhat and five in Naogaon districts.
With the newly detected cases, the district-wise break-up of the Covid-19 patients now stands at 7,671 in Rajshahi including 6,100 in its city, 919 in Chapainawabganj, 1,933 in Naogaon, 1,490 in Natore, 1,560 in Joypurhat, 11,630 in Bogura, 3,240 in Sirajganj and 2,328 in Pabna.
On the other hand, 89 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 139 others were released from quarantine in the division over the last 24 hours till 8 am today.    -BSS



