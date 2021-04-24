Video
Saturday, 24 April, 2021, 4:37 AM
20 helpless people get battery-run auto-van in Sundarganj

Published : Saturday, 24 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

GAIBANDHA, Apr 23: Some 20 helpless people of Sundarganj upazila in the district got battery-run auto-van from an American expatriate of the upazila free of cost on Thursday.
In this regard, a simple function was held on Bangabandhu premises of Sundarganj Municipality with American expatriate Mostafa Mohsin Sarder Tipu in the chair.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mohammad Al-Maruf addressed the function as the chief guest while Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sundarganj Thana Abdullahil Zaman was present as special guest.    -BSS


