20 helpless people get battery-run auto-van in Sundarganj

GAIBANDHA, Apr 23: Some 20 helpless people of Sundarganj upazila in the district got battery-run auto-van from an American expatriate of the upazila free of cost on Thursday.

In this regard, a simple function was held on Bangabandhu premises of Sundarganj Municipality with American expatriate Mostafa Mohsin Sarder Tipu in the chair.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mohammad Al-Maruf addressed the function as the chief guest while Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sundarganj Thana Abdullahil Zaman was present as special guest. -BSS







