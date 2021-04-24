Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 24 April, 2021, 4:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

More risks to pregnant women, their newborns from C-19 than known before: Study

Published : Saturday, 24 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

More risks to pregnant women, their newborns from C-19 than known before: Study

More risks to pregnant women, their newborns from C-19 than known before: Study

Pregnant women infected with COVID-19 and their newborn children face higher risks of complications than was previously known, a study by British scientists showed on Friday.
An infection of the new coronavirus in such newborns is associated with a three-fold risk of severe medical complications, according to a study conducted by scientists at the University of Oxford.
While pregnant women are at higher risk of complications such as premature birth, high blood pressure with organ failure risk, need for intensive care and possible death.
"Women with COVID-19 during pregnancy were over 50% more likely to experience pregnancy complications compared to pregnant women unaffected by COVID-19," said Aris Papageorghiou, co-lead of the trial and a professor of foetal medicine at Oxford University.
The study was conducted in more than 2,100 pregnant women across 18 countries, where each woman affected by COVID-19 was compared to two non-infected women giving birth at the same time in the same hospital.
Findings from the study, published in the medical journal JAMA Pediatrics, also showed a delivery by caesarean section may be associated with an increased risk of virus infection in newborns.
However, breastfeeding does not seem to heighten risks of babies contracting COVID-19 from their mothers, scientists said.     -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
26,561 recover from Covid-19 in Rajshahi division
Farmers start harvesting Boro paddy with jubilation in Rajshahi
Rakib's ‘Dishehara Mon’ released
20 helpless people get battery-run auto-van in Sundarganj
Chernobyl radiation damage ‘not passed to children’
Greta Thunberg becomes 'bunny hugger' on Twitter
More risks to pregnant women, their newborns from C-19 than known before: Study
Countryside News


Latest News
Taijul emphasizes on to be disciplined to create victory chance
Public transports to ply on roads from April 29
Son brings mother back home after recovery from Covid-19
Russia aims to send first crew to its own space station in 2026
Modi govt's vaccine policy allowing Serum Institute to make 'super profits'
Sister gets impregnated after rape by brother in Noakhali
CDA chairman's term extended for 3 more years
No more 'strict lockdown' after April 28
Russia expels 5 Polish diplomats in quid pro quo move
ABM Aminullah Noori new Rajuk chairman
Most Read News
Shops, malls to reopen Sunday
Child among 11 injured in N'ganj gas pipeline blast
Bangladesh declare after mammoth batting performance
2 killed in chemical warehouse fire in Old Dhaka
Two females ‘commit suicide’ in two districts
An unforgettable story of my journalism life!
Mominul Haq's coach 'not surprised' at his first overseas Test century
Post-coup Myanmar: Is sanction enough to end the conflict?
One shot dead in Cox’s Bazar
Armanitola fire under control; 4 killed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft