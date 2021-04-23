Video
Editorsâ€™ Forum demands ad dues before Eid

Published : Friday, 23 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Staff Correspondent

Convener of Bangladesh Editors Forum Rafiqul Islam Ratan and Member Secretary Faroque Talukder jointly handover a letter to Minister of Information and Broadcasting Dr Hasan Mahmud seeking payment of outstanding government advertisements dues to facilitate payment of salaries and bonuses to the newspaper journalists and employees. photo: observer

Bangladesh Editors’ Forum  urged the government to pay the arrear bills of the
public advertisements and supplements published in different newspapers before the holy Eid-ul-Fitr, so that the newspaper owners can pay the salaries and festival allowances before the Eid.
Meeting Information Minister Hasan Mahmud at his official residence in Minto Road in the capital on Thursday, BSF Convener Rafiqul Islam Ratan and Member Secretary Faroque Talukder handed over a letter to the Minister demanding for the payment before Eid.
Forum Chief Adviser Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, also Editor of The Daily Observer, and its convener and member secretary signed the letter jointly.
Regarding the meeting with Hasan Mahmud, Faroque Talukder, also Editor of The Ajkaler Khabar, told this correspondent that the Minister has given assurance of paying the arrear bills to the newspapers like previous year.
"The Minister assured us that the government will take necessary measures to pay the dues of the newspapers to the government before Eid. Last year, the government had given the dues to the owners. As a result, the owners could pay its staffers," he added.
In the letter, the forum said that most of the newspapers and electronic media are in distressed position during the Covid-19 pandemic. But, media people are the frontline fighters. They have been working taking responsibilities amid life risks.
"Huge amount of dues of the media are pending with the government offices and Department of Film and Publications (DFP). If the government doesn't take steps to pay the dues before, it would create massive trouble for the media," it added.



