57pc of Rana Plaza survivors jobless: ActionAid

Around 57 per cent of the survivors of Rana Plaza, the deadliest industrial disaster in the history of Bangladesh that left over 1,100 dead in 2013, have remained jobless during the Covid 19 pandemic period.

About 92 per cent of the survivors did not get any support from the government during the ongoing pandemic, according to the survey conducted by ActionAid Bangladesh.

The findings of the survey were revealed on Thursday at a virtual dialogue on 'Covid-19: Challenges for the Rana Plaza Tragedy Survivors' organised by the US-based

international organisation ActionAid. The survey was conducted on 200 of the survivors, 63 per cent of whom were female.

Besides, the income of most of the employed survivors has decreased drastically due to the Covid-19-induced economic fallout, the survey said.

Some of the survivors, however, the survey stated that have received food, health and hygiene material supports from several local groups and individuals.

Of the employed survivors, 43 per cent of them are engaged in various types of wage and self-employment where the household income of 37.5 per cent is between Tk 5,001 and Tk 10,300.

On April 24 in 2013, the Rana Plaza building collapsed in Savar leaving at least 1,138 people, mostly garment workers, dead and 2,500 injured.

Alongside highlighting the status of Rana Plaza survivors with particular reference to the challenges they are facing for Covid-19, the virtual dialogue also focused on workers' protection, workplace safety, gender inequality, skills development, wages, and social security issues.

Lawmaker Shirin Akhter attended the event as the chief guest and said, "We have labour laws in our country. If that law is implemented properly, it is possible to gain some benefits to the workers.

"As well as compensation laws needs to be enacted. Creating an emergency fund makes it easier to get temporary relief from dangers like the Rana Plaza tragedy. Trade unions, employers and the government can work together to create a good working environment, transparency, and accountability in the factories," she added.

Tuomo Poutiainen, Country Director, ILO Country Office for Bangladesh said that there was a requirement to improve security and governance on labour issues, and this needs institutional change.

He called for a new way of thinking about social security during Covid 19 pandemic and creating new jobs by increasing investment in collaboration with the government.

Dr. Khondokar Golam Moazzem, Research Director, Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD) said that there has been no positive change in the victims life since the collapse.

Among others, Farah Kabir, country director of ActionAid Bangladesh spoke on the occasion.





