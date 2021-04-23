BD to get Chinese vaccine soon: FM

The government has agreed to sign up for a new platform at the initiative of China to get the coronavirus vaccine in emergency situations.

Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka are the other four countries of the platform called 'Emergency Vaccine Storage Facility for Covid for South Asia' besides China and Bangladesh.

"This is not an alliance," said Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen.

Earlier, the Foreign Minister told the media,

"When needed, they (every country of the platform) will collect vaccines from this facility. I call it the South Asia Co-operation."

Dr Momen said, "Now we have relations with China. China will give us corona vaccine. They will give this vaccine very soon."

"At the beginning, China will give six lakh doses of vaccine to Bangladesh as a gift. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed for this, the drafting of which has also been completed," the Foreign Minister added.

Besides, Bangladesh is also taking help from Russia for making vaccines. In this case, Russia will give the technology of making vaccine to Bangladesh. A MoU is also being signed in this connection. However, Russia has agreed to provide vaccine technology to Bangladesh on one condition. That is, the technology cannot be shared with a third party. The Foreign Minister said that Bangladesh has agreed to it.

In this case, Russia is talking about giving this technology to any pharmaceutical company in Bangladesh. The Foreign Minister said it could take two to three months to complete the process.

Under the tripartite agreement, the Serum Institute of India has given 70 lakh vaccines to Bangladesh out of 30 million doses till February. Although 5 million vaccines were supposed to be given every month, no more vaccines were sent to Bangladesh after February. Coronavirus infections in India have taken a deadly turn in recent times. In this situation, it has become uncertain whether Bangladesh will get vaccine in time as per the agreement.

Meanwhile, on Thursday morning while Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami entered Bangladesh from Delhi via the Agartala-Akhaura border, Replying to a question on vaccine he said, "It is not possible to give more than what we have. We have promised to provide Bangladesh as much as possible beyond the availability of production. Newspapers in India are also reporting on the shortage of vaccines."







