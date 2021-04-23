Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 23 April, 2021, 12:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BD to get Chinese vaccine soon: FM

Published : Friday, 23 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Staff Correspondent

The government has agreed to sign up for a new platform at the initiative of China to get the coronavirus vaccine in emergency situations.
Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka are the other four countries of the platform called 'Emergency Vaccine Storage Facility for Covid for South Asia' besides China and Bangladesh.
"This is not an alliance," said Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen.
Earlier, the Foreign Minister told the media,
"When needed, they (every country of the platform) will collect vaccines from this facility. I call it the South Asia Co-operation."
Dr Momen said, "Now we have relations with China. China will give us corona vaccine. They will give this vaccine very soon."
"At the beginning, China will give six lakh doses of vaccine to Bangladesh as a gift. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed for this, the drafting of which has also been completed," the Foreign Minister added.
Besides, Bangladesh is also taking help from Russia for making vaccines. In this case, Russia will give the technology of making vaccine to Bangladesh. A MoU is also being signed in this connection. However, Russia has agreed to provide vaccine technology to Bangladesh on one condition. That is, the technology cannot be shared with a third party. The Foreign Minister said that Bangladesh has agreed to it.
In this case, Russia is talking about giving this technology to any pharmaceutical company in Bangladesh. The Foreign Minister said it could take two to three months to complete the process.
Under the tripartite agreement, the Serum Institute of India has given 70 lakh vaccines to Bangladesh out of 30 million doses till February. Although 5 million vaccines were supposed to be given every month, no more vaccines were sent to Bangladesh after February. Coronavirus infections in India have taken a deadly turn in recent times. In this situation, it has become uncertain whether Bangladesh will get vaccine in time as per the agreement.
Meanwhile, on Thursday morning while Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami entered Bangladesh from Delhi via the Agartala-Akhaura border, Replying to a question on vaccine he said, "It is not possible to give more than what we have. We have promised to provide Bangladesh as much as possible beyond the availability of production. Newspapers in India are also reporting on the shortage of vaccines."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Editors’ Forum demands ad dues before Eid
57pc of Rana Plaza survivors jobless: ActionAid
BD to get Chinese vaccine soon: FM
coronavirus update bangladesh
98 Covid-19 deaths, 4,014 cases in a day
ICU crisis deepens in Ctg
5 Hefazat leaders on 5-day remand Maulana Ayubi arrested
Need concrete action to combat climate change: Modi


Latest News
Bangladeshi immigrant jailed in US for botched bid to bomb NY subway
BNP asks Mirza Abbas to explain remarks on Ilyas Ali's disappearance
WHO chief eyes widespread use of Sputnik V vaccine: Russia
Indian Navy deploys vessel to support Indonesia’s hunt for missing submarine
Heads of two siblings recovered in Bhola
Altercation with female doctor: Magistrate transferred to Barishal
Those who make statements in favour of hypocrisy also hypocrites: Hasan
Stocks end week in upbeat
PBI gets responsibility of investigating 16 cases against Hefazat
Biden pledges to halve CO2 emissions by 2030
Most Read News
Doctor couple held with gun, bullets at Dhaka airport
Doctors asked to show ID cards whenever required
Covid-19: 98 deaths, 4014 cases, 7266 recoveries
Padma Bridge to open in June next year: Quader
Oman bans entry of passengers flying from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
Hefazat jt secy general Ayubi arrested
1,349 accused get bail Wednesday amid lockdown
Car bombing in Pakistan hotel kills 4, wounds 11
Pakistan down Zimbabwe in first T20I
Vaccine issue won't leave impact on BD-India relations: Doraiswami
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft