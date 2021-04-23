Video
98 Covid-19 deaths, 4,014 cases in a day

Published : Friday, 23 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Staff Correspondent

An elderly woman being given oxygen inside an ambulance while she waits outside DMCH on Thursday as many public hospitals in the capital are bursting at the seams trying to accommodate serious patients. PHOTO: OBSERVER

An elderly woman being given oxygen inside an ambulance while she waits outside DMCH on Thursday as many public hospitals in the capital are bursting at the seams trying to accommodate serious patients. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The country witnessed 98 more deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours until 8:00am on Thursday, taking the nationwide tally to 10,781, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The death rate stands at 1.46 per cent.
At least 4,014 new infections were recorded in the first 24 hours, taking the total number of people infected to 7,36,074, the release added.
The current positivity rate is 14.63 per cent while the total positivity rate stands at 13.95 percent.
At least 7,266 Covid-19 patients have recovered during the period. The total number of recoveries now stands at 6,42,449 and the      recovery rate at 87.28 per cent. As many as 27,429 samples were tested at 349 labs across the country.
Among the deceased, 62 were men, and 36 were women. Of them, 92 died at hospitals and six at home.
Moreover, 55 of the deceased were in Dhaka Division, 20 in Chattogram, six in Rajshahi, five each in Khulna and Mymensingh, four in Sylhet, and three in the Rangpur divisions.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 7,948 of the total deceased across the country were men and 2,833 were women.
The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.
However, fast spreading coronavirus has claimed 3,074,945 lives and infected 144,571,171 people across the world till Thursday afternoon, according to Worldometer.
As many as 122,758,049 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 219 countries.  The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


