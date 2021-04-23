ICU crisis deepens in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Apr, 22: Intensive Care Unit (ICU) crisis for Covid-19 patients has deepened in Chattogram with the number of critical patients rising.

According to Chattogram Civil Surgeon office on Thursday, 95 critical patients were admitted to ICUs.

However, Acting Civil Surgeon of Chattogram Dr Asif told the Daily Observer that there were 88 ICUs for Covid-19 patients in

Chattogram, including 38, in public hospitals.

According to Civil Surgeon office sources, a total of three patients had died of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours and a total of 287 had been tested positive in Chattogram till Thursday.

General Hospital has facility for160 patients with 18 ICUs, Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) has facility for 150 patients with 20 ICUs, BITID has facility for 30 patients, Private Hospitals of Bangabandhu Memorial Hospital 100 patients with 2 ICUs, Ma O Shishu Hospital 20 patients with 10 ICUs while Parkview Hospitals has facility for 10 ICUs which is now full of patients.

Meanwhile, Mustafa Hakim Welfare Foundation, a voluntary organisation of the City has announced to distribute oxygen cylinders to critical patients free of cost. They are distributing nearly 500 bottles of oxygen daily.

Executive Director of the Foundation and former Mayor of Chattogram Manjur Alam told the Daily Observer that the volunteers of his foundation would send oxygen facility to the doorsteps of the critical patients free of cost in 41 wards and other hospitals of the city.

Besides, a total of 15 volunteers have remained engaged in distributing oxygen cylinders to critical patients of all upazilas of the district since April 14 last.





