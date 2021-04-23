5 Hefazat leaders on 5-day remand Maulana Ayubi arrested

Five top leaders of Hefazat-e-Islam were placed on a five-day remand in different cases filed with Paltan Police Station relating to recent violence in front of Baitul Mokarram National Mosque and the mayhem at Shapla Chattar in the capital in 2013.

A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested another top leader of Hefazat-e-Islam's central committee joint secretary general Maulana Khaled Saifullah Ayubi from Singair in Manikganj early Thursday.

Hefazat's Assistant Secretary General Khurshid Alam Kasemi was placed on a five-day remand in a case filed with Paltan police relating to mayhem at Shapla Chattar in the capital eight years ago.

The other four Hefazat leaders Ataullah Ameen, Mufti Sharafat Hossain, Maulana Sanaullah and Maulana Jubair Ahmed were placed on a five-day remand each in the case filed with Paltan police relating to violence at Baitul Mokarram National Mosque on March 26.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Baki Billah passed the remand orders on Thursday after the Detective Branch of Police and Paltan police submitted several remand pleas for them for interrogation.

In the remand prayers, police said all the Hefazat leaders were directly involved with the 2013 mayhem and the recent violence in Dhaka. That is why they need to be remanded to gather information about the incidents and to know names and addresses of other leaders responsible for committing such offences, the IO added.

On the other hand, defence for the accused, submitted separate petitions seeking bail along with cancellation of the remand prayers, saying that they were implicated in the case as a part of conspiracy to harass them.

Upon hearing both the sides, the Magistrate rejected the defence pleas and placed them on police remand in the cases.

Kasemi, Sharafat, Ataullah, Sanaullah and Jubair were arrested from different places on different dates in the capital recently.

On May 5 in 2013 following a massive rally, Hefazat men clashed with law enforcers and Awami League activists, turning that part of the capital city into a veritable warzone. Vandals looted shops and torched police outposts, several vehicles and hundreds of shops.

Hefazat had claimed that 2,000 of its leaders and activists were killed in the clashes, but the government's official death toll stood at 13, including three policemen.

Following the rampage, more than 50 cases were filed with Paltan and Motijheel police stations on charges of murder and violence against hundreds of people, including Hefazat's the then secretary general Junaid Babunagari.

Several cases were filed with Paltan Police Station for creating chaos, assaulting police and setting fire in the Baitul Mokarram area regarding the grand celebrations of golden jubilee of Bangladesh's Independence and birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





