Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 23 April, 2021, 12:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Need concrete action to combat climate change: Modi

Published : Friday, 23 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

Need concrete action to combat climate change: Modi

Need concrete action to combat climate change: Modi

NEW DELHI, Apr 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday pitched for concrete action at a "high speed" and on a large scale to combat climate change, and asserted that India was doing its part to deal with the challenge.
Addressing a US-hosted virtual summit of 40 global leaders, Modi also said sustainable lifestyles and guiding philosophy of "back to basics" must be important pillars of the economic strategy for the post-COVID era.
The Prime Minister said he and President Biden are launching the 'India-US
climate and clean energy Agenda 2030 partnership'.
"Together, we will help mobilise investments, demonstrate clean technologies, and enable green collaborations," he said at the summit. Modi said India has taken "many bold steps" on clean energy, energy efficiency, afforestation and bio-diversity despite its development challenges.
"For humanity to combat climate change, concrete action is needed. We need such action at a high speed, on a large scale, and with a global scope. We, in India, are doing our part," the Prime Minister said.
"As a climate-responsible developing country, India welcomes partners to create templates of sustainable development in India. These can also help other developing countries, who need affordable access to green finance and clean technologies," he said. Modi said humanity is battling a global pandemic right now and the summit is a timely reminder that the grave threat of climate Change has not disappeared. The Prime Minister also thanked President Biden for hosting the summit.
    -Indian Express


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Editors’ Forum demands ad dues before Eid
57pc of Rana Plaza survivors jobless: ActionAid
BD to get Chinese vaccine soon: FM
coronavirus update bangladesh
98 Covid-19 deaths, 4,014 cases in a day
ICU crisis deepens in Ctg
5 Hefazat leaders on 5-day remand Maulana Ayubi arrested
Need concrete action to combat climate change: Modi


Latest News
Bangladeshi immigrant jailed in US for botched bid to bomb NY subway
BNP asks Mirza Abbas to explain remarks on Ilyas Ali's disappearance
WHO chief eyes widespread use of Sputnik V vaccine: Russia
Indian Navy deploys vessel to support Indonesia’s hunt for missing submarine
Heads of two siblings recovered in Bhola
Altercation with female doctor: Magistrate transferred to Barishal
Those who make statements in favour of hypocrisy also hypocrites: Hasan
Stocks end week in upbeat
PBI gets responsibility of investigating 16 cases against Hefazat
Biden pledges to halve CO2 emissions by 2030
Most Read News
Doctor couple held with gun, bullets at Dhaka airport
Doctors asked to show ID cards whenever required
Covid-19: 98 deaths, 4014 cases, 7266 recoveries
Padma Bridge to open in June next year: Quader
Oman bans entry of passengers flying from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
Hefazat jt secy general Ayubi arrested
1,349 accused get bail Wednesday amid lockdown
Car bombing in Pakistan hotel kills 4, wounds 11
Pakistan down Zimbabwe in first T20I
Vaccine issue won't leave impact on BD-India relations: Doraiswami
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft