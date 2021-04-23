Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 23 April, 2021, 12:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

UK to continue to fight climate change: Boris Johnson

Published : Friday, 23 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

UK to continue to fight climate change: Boris Johnson

UK to continue to fight climate change: Boris Johnson

LONDON, Apr 22: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday addressed the Leaders' Climate Summit and pledged to continue his country's fight against climate change.
The summit, hosted by US president Joe Biden, took place online and heard speeches from leaders of the world's largest economies. Johnson praised the UK for its record climate friendly policies and highlighted some of its achievements in combatting global warming.
"We were the first country to pass legislation for
net-zero [carbon emissions], we have the biggest offshore wind capacity of any country in the world - [as] the 'Saudi Arabia of wind' … we are ending the support for fossil fuels overseas," he said in the live broadcast.
"We see the obligation as colleagues have just pointed, for developed countries to do more, we are legislating to deliver 78% of the reductions needed to reach that goal by 2035 and as host of COP26 we want to see similar ambitions around the world and we are working with everybody, from the smallest nations to the biggest emitters to secure commitments that will keep change to within 1.5 degrees." the premier added.
Johnson urged scientists from across the world to unite in producing the technological solutions, pointing to technology to store carbon and cheap hydrogen.
He also called on the world's most powerful and wealthiest nations to be the vanguard in the fight against climate change and to lead the way in committing more resources to prevent irreversible damage.
"We can do this together across the world and it's going to mean the richest nations coming together and exceeding $100 billion commitment they already made in 2009 and I stress how important that is."
Johnson acknowledged the challenges that lay ahead in the fight against climate change, including the political obstacles, but stressed the importance of global unity in combatting future crises and focusing on growth of nations in protecting its people and climate while at the same time growing their economies and providing jobs for their populations.
In 2019, the UK introduced a law committing the country to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. This week, the government announced it would reduce emissions by 78% by 2035.    -REUTERS


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Editorsâ€™ Forum demands ad dues before Eid
57pc of Rana Plaza survivors jobless: ActionAid
BD to get Chinese vaccine soon: FM
coronavirus update bangladesh
98 Covid-19 deaths, 4,014 cases in a day
ICU crisis deepens in Ctg
5 Hefazat leaders on 5-day remand Maulana Ayubi arrested
Need concrete action to combat climate change: Modi


Latest News
Bangladeshi immigrant jailed in US for botched bid to bomb NY subway
BNP asks Mirza Abbas to explain remarks on Ilyas Ali's disappearance
WHO chief eyes widespread use of Sputnik V vaccine: Russia
Indian Navy deploys vessel to support Indonesiaâ€™s hunt for missing submarine
Heads of two siblings recovered in Bhola
Altercation with female doctor: Magistrate transferred to Barishal
Those who make statements in favour of hypocrisy also hypocrites: Hasan
Stocks end week in upbeat
PBI gets responsibility of investigating 16 cases against Hefazat
Biden pledges to halve CO2 emissions by 2030
Most Read News
Doctor couple held with gun, bullets at Dhaka airport
Doctors asked to show ID cards whenever required
Covid-19: 98 deaths, 4014 cases, 7266 recoveries
Padma Bridge to open in June next year: Quader
Oman bans entry of passengers flying from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
Hefazat jt secy general Ayubi arrested
1,349 accused get bail Wednesday amid lockdown
Car bombing in Pakistan hotel kills 4, wounds 11
Pakistan down Zimbabwe in first T20I
Vaccine issue won't leave impact on BD-India relations: Doraiswami
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]d.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft