China firm to achieve carbon neutrality before 2060: XI

Published : Friday, 23 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM

BEIJING, Apr 22: China's President Xi Jinping reiterates his country's pledge to peak carbon emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060.
Xi spoke at the global climate summit hosted by the United States on Thursday. He says, "We must be committed to green development. To improve the environment is to boost productivity."
Xi says developed countries, responsible for greater historical carbon emissions, should bear more responsibility for making changes at home
and helping developing countries finance their transition to low-carbon economies.
He says, "We must be committed to the principle to common but differentiated responsibilities."
Xi emphasizes that China is aiming to move from peak carbon to net zero in a short time period -- just 30 years, or the span of one generation.
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres says the world is "at the verge of the abyss" because of climate change and must take aggressive steps to avoid catastrophe.
Speaking at a global virtual summit on climate change Thursday, Guterres called for world leaders to build a global coalition for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 - "every country, every region, every city, every company and every industry.?
Guterres says the next decade must be one of transformation, with major polluters such as the United States and other advanced countries submitting detailed, ambitious plans to slow climate change.
Guterres says countries around the world must put a price on carbon, end subsidies for fossil fuels, ramp up investments in renewable energy and green infrastructure and stop the financing of coal and the building of new coal power plants.
He calls for advanced countries to phase out coal by 2030, with other countries phasing it out by 2040.
The U.S. climate summit has started with an audio glitch, audio glitch.
For the first few minutes, during nearly all of Vice President Kamala Harris' introduction of President Joe Biden, praising his history of climate advocacy, every word echoed. Echoed.    -REUTERS


