Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 23 April, 2021, 12:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Russia fulfilling obligations to fight climate change: Putin

Published : Friday, 23 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17


Russia fulfilling obligations to fight climate change: Putin

Russia fulfilling obligations to fight climate change: Putin

MOSCOW, Apr 22: President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Russia, the world's fourth-highest producer of carbon emissions, was committed to fulfilling its international obligations to combat climate change.
Russia has set numerous heat records in recent years, with the first half of 2020 seeing the warmest temperatures since the country began weather observations. "Russia is approaching with complete responsibility its fulfilment of international obligations in this area," Putin told a summit hosted
by US President Joe Biden.
He added that Russia had set out to "significantly limit" net emissions by 2050. "Despite Russia's size, its geography, climate and the structure of its economy, I am sure this task is achievable," Putin added.  He concluded by saying that Russia was interested in "stepping up international cooperation" on climate change.
Rising temperatures are contributing to increasingly regular and devastating floods and forest fires in Siberia. Putin said earlier this week that Russia would set an emissions target "lower than in the European Union".
In March last year, Russia released a draft of its long-term strategy for reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. It envisions a 33 percent cut by 2030 compared to  1990 levels.
High temperatures also account for melting permafrost -- which covers about two-thirds of Russia -- posing a hazard for the infrastructure built there, including the vast network of gas and oil pipelines. This also releases carbon dioxide and methane into the atmosphere that further triggers global warming. Weather monitors have recorded a historic decline in the summer ice cover of Russia's Arctic maritime shipping route, called the Northern Sea Route.      -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Editors’ Forum demands ad dues before Eid
57pc of Rana Plaza survivors jobless: ActionAid
BD to get Chinese vaccine soon: FM
coronavirus update bangladesh
98 Covid-19 deaths, 4,014 cases in a day
ICU crisis deepens in Ctg
5 Hefazat leaders on 5-day remand Maulana Ayubi arrested
Need concrete action to combat climate change: Modi


Latest News
Bangladeshi immigrant jailed in US for botched bid to bomb NY subway
BNP asks Mirza Abbas to explain remarks on Ilyas Ali's disappearance
WHO chief eyes widespread use of Sputnik V vaccine: Russia
Indian Navy deploys vessel to support Indonesia’s hunt for missing submarine
Heads of two siblings recovered in Bhola
Altercation with female doctor: Magistrate transferred to Barishal
Those who make statements in favour of hypocrisy also hypocrites: Hasan
Stocks end week in upbeat
PBI gets responsibility of investigating 16 cases against Hefazat
Biden pledges to halve CO2 emissions by 2030
Most Read News
Doctor couple held with gun, bullets at Dhaka airport
Doctors asked to show ID cards whenever required
Covid-19: 98 deaths, 4014 cases, 7266 recoveries
Padma Bridge to open in June next year: Quader
Oman bans entry of passengers flying from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
Hefazat jt secy general Ayubi arrested
1,349 accused get bail Wednesday amid lockdown
Car bombing in Pakistan hotel kills 4, wounds 11
Pakistan down Zimbabwe in first T20I
Vaccine issue won't leave impact on BD-India relations: Doraiswami
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft