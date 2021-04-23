Six metro train coaches arrive at Diabari depot



A truck takes the first train cars for the Metro Rail from the Mass Transit Company Limited's new jetty to a depot at Uttara's Diabari in the capital on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The process of unloading the coaches from the barges which reached the newly-constructed jetty at Turag river on Wednesday night and transporting these coaches to the depot started on Thursday morning, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said.

The Minister was holding a views-exchange meeting on Thursday with the staff of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation and Roads and Highways Department (Gopalganj zone). He joined the meeting virtually from his residence.

Among the six coaches, four are

being shifted to the depot Thursday while the rest will be moved today, sources at Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL) said.

Two barges carrying the six coaches reached the newly-constructed jetty of DMTCL near the Metro Rail Depot at Diabari, the Minister said.

After the set of train coaches reached the depot, an integrated test of the coaches would be carried out, he added.

The second set of train coaches was loaded on the barge yesterday and is likely to start for Bangladesh soon -- expected to reach the depot on June 16, he also said.

Mass Rapid Transit Line-6 or MRT-6, the country's first ever metro rail, is being constructed from Dhaka's Uttara third phase area to Motijheel at the cost of Tk 22,000 crore.

Once completed, the rail service-covering 16 stations-will be able to carry 60,000 passengers per hour, reducing travel time from Uttara to Motijheel to at least less than an hour from the current two hours.







