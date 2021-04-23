Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 23 April, 2021, 12:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Lockdown

Private cars rise on Dhaka roads

Published : Friday, 23 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

The movement of private vehicles has increased significantly over the last few days even with the government extending the ongoing lockdown for another week to counter the rising Covid-19 cases.
People who have obtained their movement passes are allowed to commute in their vehicles while those in essential services are exempted from the restrictions, as per the directives of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
On Thursday, rickshaws, which provide last-mile connectivity to the residents, were, however, seen plying on many roads in the capital, including Mirpur Road, Banani and Mohakhali areas.
The garment workers have been allowed to join their workplaces as the government has kept the export-oriented industries open during the lockdown.
Shops and shopping malls, however, remained closed as the government has enforced a stricter lockdown to stem the spread of Covid-19 cases.
Police and RAB members were seen monitoring the movement of vehicles and people after setting up check-posts in different areas of the capital.
Asaduzzaman, a traffic Inspector, said, "The movement of private vehicles and rickshaws have increased in the last few days but we are allowing only those who movement passes to commute."
"Those in emergency services are allowed to move freely," he added.
A surge in coronavirus cases prompted the government to go for an eight-day complete lockdown from April 14. The cabinet division issued a notification in this regard on April 12.    -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Private cars rise on Dhaka roads
Integrated entry test of three engineering and tech univs on 12 June
Convener of Bangladesh Editors Forum Rafiqul Islam Ratan and Member Secretary Faroque Talukder
Covid situation in BD unlikely to improve before June: Experts
Dhaka airport goes to the dogs, literally!
DU Assos Prof Mahmud made DC of Scouts
No disagreement over Bhasan Char except few recommendations: Shahriar
Field level accounts offices to remain open for limited financial activities


Latest News
Bangladeshi immigrant jailed in US for botched bid to bomb NY subway
BNP asks Mirza Abbas to explain remarks on Ilyas Ali's disappearance
WHO chief eyes widespread use of Sputnik V vaccine: Russia
Indian Navy deploys vessel to support Indonesia’s hunt for missing submarine
Heads of two siblings recovered in Bhola
Altercation with female doctor: Magistrate transferred to Barishal
Those who make statements in favour of hypocrisy also hypocrites: Hasan
Stocks end week in upbeat
PBI gets responsibility of investigating 16 cases against Hefazat
Biden pledges to halve CO2 emissions by 2030
Most Read News
Doctor couple held with gun, bullets at Dhaka airport
Doctors asked to show ID cards whenever required
Covid-19: 98 deaths, 4014 cases, 7266 recoveries
Padma Bridge to open in June next year: Quader
Oman bans entry of passengers flying from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
Hefazat jt secy general Ayubi arrested
1,349 accused get bail Wednesday amid lockdown
Car bombing in Pakistan hotel kills 4, wounds 11
Pakistan down Zimbabwe in first T20I
Vaccine issue won't leave impact on BD-India relations: Doraiswami
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft