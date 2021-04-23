Private cars rise on Dhaka roads

The movement of private vehicles has increased significantly over the last few days even with the government extending the ongoing lockdown for another week to counter the rising Covid-19 cases.

People who have obtained their movement passes are allowed to commute in their vehicles while those in essential services are exempted from the restrictions, as per the directives of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

On Thursday, rickshaws, which provide last-mile connectivity to the residents, were, however, seen plying on many roads in the capital, including Mirpur Road, Banani and Mohakhali areas.

The garment workers have been allowed to join their workplaces as the government has kept the export-oriented industries open during the lockdown.

Shops and shopping malls, however, remained closed as the government has enforced a stricter lockdown to stem the spread of Covid-19 cases.

Police and RAB members were seen monitoring the movement of vehicles and people after setting up check-posts in different areas of the capital.

Asaduzzaman, a traffic Inspector, said, "The movement of private vehicles and rickshaws have increased in the last few days but we are allowing only those who movement passes to commute."

"Those in emergency services are allowed to move freely," he added.

A surge in coronavirus cases prompted the government to go for an eight-day complete lockdown from April 14. The cabinet division issued a notification in this regard on April 12. -UNB