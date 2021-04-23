Integrated entry test of three engineering and tech univs on 12 June

Online application for the integrated admission test for Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET), Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) and Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) will start from April 24.

The integrated admission test for the 1st year (Level-1) 2020-21 academic year of these three engineering and technology universities of the country will be held simultaneously on 12 June.

A notification signed by Prof. Dr. Rabiul Alam, Chairman and Prof. Dr. Md. Moinul Islam, Member Secretary of the Central Admission Committee formed for the integrated admission test for CUET, KUET and RUET 2020-21 academic year, informed the schedule in a circular on Tuesday.







