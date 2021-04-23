

A new variety of heat-tolerant rice shows hope



Unquestionably, high temperature will considerably limit rice production in the days ahead. Countries like Bangladesh, with a huge population compared to its agricultural land, are under heavy threat of potential food insecurity. Lately, in April 4, hot gusty winds damaged paddy on thousands of hectares in some central, central-east and northwest districts of the country. The incident rang the alarm bell among farmers, scientists and policy makers.



However, the heat tolerant variety is still under regional yield trial (RYT) and has not been officially released yet. This rice will be able to tolerate up to 38 degree Celsius of day time temperature. Hence, scientists have to keep working, since heat wave may trigger hot wind flow during night time.



In a Gazipur experiment field, one of new heat-tolerant rice was grown successfully. According to the scientists, it yields slightly higher compared to BRRI dhan 28--one of Bangladesh's most popular high yielding varieties. Moreover, it yields a week earlier than BRRI dhan 28. It means that the new rice is going to be comparatively a shorter-duration rice variety. Further trials are underway on new varieties in 12 regions in the country.



In their research, BRRI had taken the benefit of a quantitative trait locus (QTL) of a gene of a rice cultivar, called N22. They infused that heat tolerant trait in some of Bangladesh's high yielding rice varieties--BRRI dhan 28, BRRI dhan 29 etc. The N22 low-productive Aus rice variety is rich in tolerance traits and is resilient against high temperature.



The Philippines-based International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) had earlier sequenced the genetic mapping of N22. Consequently, they helped breeders in Bangladesh to utilize the heat tolerant trait.



Hopefully, BRRI is in the process to complete the release process of the promising rice as soon as possible. It is expected that the rice will soon reach to the farmers, ensuring better yielding and food security in the country. In conclusion, research and invention of rice varieties must not stop with the new heat tolerant specie, it is imperative to facilitate further research so that different new varieties of rice are innovated in the future. While world's food production is under potential threat because of fast changing climactic patterns, Bangladesh scientists have come up with a new species of heat tolerant rice. The new variety of rice is genetically modified, capable of surviving in hot temperature. Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) scientists started the research in 2013 aimed at developing rice varieties capable of withstanding heat stress. However, their success comes at a time when Boro farmers have suffered crop loss in different districts due to a heat shock-induced sterility in paddy plants. We heartily congratulate the scientists and people behind this well-timed invention.Unquestionably, high temperature will considerably limit rice production in the days ahead. Countries like Bangladesh, with a huge population compared to its agricultural land, are under heavy threat of potential food insecurity. Lately, in April 4, hot gusty winds damaged paddy on thousands of hectares in some central, central-east and northwest districts of the country. The incident rang the alarm bell among farmers, scientists and policy makers.However, the heat tolerant variety is still under regional yield trial (RYT) and has not been officially released yet. This rice will be able to tolerate up to 38 degree Celsius of day time temperature. Hence, scientists have to keep working, since heat wave may trigger hot wind flow during night time.In a Gazipur experiment field, one of new heat-tolerant rice was grown successfully. According to the scientists, it yields slightly higher compared to BRRI dhan 28--one of Bangladesh's most popular high yielding varieties. Moreover, it yields a week earlier than BRRI dhan 28. It means that the new rice is going to be comparatively a shorter-duration rice variety. Further trials are underway on new varieties in 12 regions in the country.In their research, BRRI had taken the benefit of a quantitative trait locus (QTL) of a gene of a rice cultivar, called N22. They infused that heat tolerant trait in some of Bangladesh's high yielding rice varieties--BRRI dhan 28, BRRI dhan 29 etc. The N22 low-productive Aus rice variety is rich in tolerance traits and is resilient against high temperature.The Philippines-based International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) had earlier sequenced the genetic mapping of N22. Consequently, they helped breeders in Bangladesh to utilize the heat tolerant trait.Hopefully, BRRI is in the process to complete the release process of the promising rice as soon as possible. It is expected that the rice will soon reach to the farmers, ensuring better yielding and food security in the country. In conclusion, research and invention of rice varieties must not stop with the new heat tolerant specie, it is imperative to facilitate further research so that different new varieties of rice are innovated in the future.