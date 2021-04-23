Video
Letter To the Editor

Success of BD youth appeared in Forbes

Published : Friday, 23 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

Dear Sir
The list of the most considerable young people in Asia has been compiled and disclosed recently by the world-famous US magazine Forbes. The names of nine Bangladeshi youngsters have been placed there. This news has made many young contented, glad, and inspired simultaneously. In that list of a total of three hundred Asian youth, the concerned organizer has necessarily focused on young entrepreneurial innovations.

Out of the two and a half thousand initially selected youth, the relevant jury selected three hundred of them considering the fields- Arts, Entertainment and Sports, Media Science, Finance and Venture Capital, Retail E-Commerce Enterprise, Technology, Healthcare and Science, and Social Impact. The nine indomitable youth of the country have been chosen for accomplishing their charismatic concerted efforts towards innovations and development.


Such an extraordinary success story of the Bangladeshi youths will undoubtedly inspire the rest of the young minds of the country. We hope the caliber and eligibility of Bangladeshi youth have developed inside in the path of innovation, creativity, and development- will surely serve the public interest having love for the people of our entire homeland. Meanwhile we must take care of those talents as well.
Wares Ali Khan,
 Sadar, Narsingdi



