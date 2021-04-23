

Salinity problems in coastal areas



Due to salinity, food production is less than the requirement of 160 million people in the world every year. Not just salinity, but the problem of tiny plastic particles has been brought to the fore as a new threat to water, around the world.



The salinity levels of soil, groundwater and surface water in coastal Bangladesh have been increasing over the past few decades. Current salinity concentrations have already threatened crop production in coastal areas. The introduction of drip irrigation systems can go a long way in solving the problem of soil salinity. Farmers also need to be educated about the different salt tolerance levels of different crops so that they can choose the right crop for cultivation. The development and adaptation of salt tolerant paddy and other crops and fish species seems to be a necessary step to address the salinity problem of coastal Bangladesh.



According to a World Bank survey, 80 per cent of the world's drinking water, 81 per cent of tap water and 93 per cent of bottled water are contaminated by tiny plastic particles. The same picture is seen in Bangladesh, the report said. 12 per cent of people in Bangladesh still drink arsenic-contaminated water. On average, 3 per cent of coastal children die of salinity. This rate is about 20 per cent in the Barisal division. The women of these areas collect fresh water from a distance of 20 km on an average, every day. This causes them various health problems.



The human body needs a certain amount of salt and it comes from food and water. But the amount of salt in the water of coastal areas is many times higher. When this water enters the body, it poses health risks. It becomes even more dangerous, especially for pregnant women. Women who consume more salt water during pregnancy, experience convulsions and high blood pressure. Due to this, the rate of child mortality is also higher, which has come up in the report of the World Bank. In addition, high blood pressure is associated with high salt intake, which increases the risk of heart disease.



According to experts, if people on the coast drink less salt water (such as rainwater), it is possible to lower their blood pressure. In order to protect the people of the south from this health risk, it is necessary to provide fresh and sweet water. This can be done by digging large ponds and retaining rainwater. But the people of the area are so poor that it is not possible for them to dig ponds or hold rainwater for long.



Therefore, it is necessary to make arrangements for digging ponds and retaining rain water on government initiative. As well as the measures to be taken:

Protective Dams: Land can be protected from saline water flow by installing dams of suitable size. The recommended size should be 1 meter above the high tide level.

Provision of sluice gates in embankments: Sluice gates should be provided in the embankment system to remove excess water and prevent saline water from entering during high tide.

Ground leveling: A slight change in micro-relief increases the amount of salt in the raised spots. The ground should be properly leveled to prevent waterlogging in low-lying containers, including shallow groundwater tables, and to facilitate uniform drainage of excess water.

Excess rain water conservation for irrigation: A portion of the excess water stored in the pond after meeting the requirements of kharif season can be used for rabi crops during the dry period.

Crop selection: Since common lands are fertile with low organic matter content, suitable fertilizers need to be applied to increase crop yields. Potash fertilizer has an additional advantage under soil salinity.

Provision of sub-surface drainage: Salinity is very high in many parts of the coastal region. In order to grow crops successfully in those areas, salinity needs to be brought down with a pinch of salt. It is also necessary to lower the water table and maintain a deeper depth to prevent the effects of salt on the grown crop. To achieve the goal, a suitable sub-surface drainage should be placed to keep groundwater at least 1 m below the surface of the soil. This technology is effective but somewhat expensive.



Soil salinity is a global problem. Bangladesh is no exception. In Bangladesh, salinity is one of the major natural hazards that disrupt crop production. About 53 per cent of the country's area is affected by varying degrees of salinity. Agricultural land use is very poor in these areas. The problem of salinity has received very little attention in the past.



Nevertheless, the symptoms of such degradation of land with salinization are becoming more and more neglected in recent years. The increasing pressure of the growing population demands more food. In order to increase the growth of food crops, it has become necessary to explore the possibilities of increasing the potential of this (saline) land. Therefore, it is very important to tackle the problem of land salinization in order to ensure food security in the country by adopting long term land management strategies.

The writer is associate editor,

The Environment Review













