

Post-coup Myanmar: Is sanction enough to end the conflict?



The military junta after the November 8 election accused the elected government of being a fraud in the election. Although the possible reasons for this military takeover are the power ambition of senior General Min Aung Hlaing, the predominance of the party of Aung Sun Suu Kyi in Parliament although there are reserved seats for the military but with the previous history of atrocities on Rohingya, Aung Sun Suu Kyi might have rushed to get her international and national image back overlooking the military. Countries like the USA, UK others have imposed sanctions so that the military government might not function but countries like China and Russia are putting veto in security council against taking steps for the military junta government.



The upsurge of illiberal democracy in the recent decade and nationalism capitalized on the lap of populism is making incidents as the military coup in a country where Buddhism is the main ethnicity that preaches peace on people possible. The political scenario is much more complex than imposing sanctions which need to be handled with keeping in concern of ethnic legitimacy which is a crucial factor and regional nudging as the actors like China, India play a bigger role in relation with their neighbor country. The violent crackdown on civilians who are protesting, the stagnant International response, the acting of regional actors are the main points to be discussed under the conflict.



There is a bloodbath going on in the Myanmar conflict. According to a report of the Assistance Association for political prisoners, 618 people have been killed, 2900 have been detained, 500 have been given arrest warrants.The day after the coup the civilians formed the "Civil disobedience movement". Around 80 percent of civil workers are joining in protest, making the country unstable for the military to function. Linda Thomas Greenfield has said "The USA has already taken actions against the military and other regional actors should review their economic relationship with military people too for stopping this slaughter movement.



The security council of the United Nations should step up to address this issue.The Chinese ambassador" Zhang Jun said in the UN virtual session that they are working with all parties of Myanmar to see an outcome but overruled all sanctions.Myanmar Ambassador to United the Kingdom " Kyaw Zwan Minn" was locked out in the street when the military seized the embassy. The United Kingdom expressed grave concernover how the Myanmar military government is defiling foreign envoys if they don't support the military government. The International labor organization has called on the military to stop the harassment of laborsespecially the young female workers by using violent methods.



Ethnic diversity has played a great role in the domestic politics of Myanmar. The military coup uses Buddhist nationalism to seize power. But they don't support that monk who supports the protest against military power.Ethnic parties from the periphery are joining in the protests. The Ta' ang National liberation army and the Arakan army are looking forward to joining the protest. People have fled to the Thailand border to save their lives the military was doing an air raid. This coup has made the country united against the violent military crackdown. There are predictions that a federal army will be made with the ethnic parties and civilians will join them later.



The democratic transition from a military country has not been fluent for Myanmar. The above-stated points of the violent escalation of conflict between protesters and the military, the merge of ethnic groups to support the civilian government, the sluggish response of the security council due to China's own regional and economic interest in Myanmar, the military junta's not caring attitude towards western economic sanctions proves that the Myanmar civil conflict will not be prevented by some mere sanctions because Myanmar has always been suspicious of foreign intervention rather the pragmatic approach which is taken by India towards Myanmar is more realistic But The International community must come forward to end the violence against general people.If the violence continues in no time, Myanmar will become a failed state. Regional cooperation with justice towards Rohingya community and end to the violence on the general public is a need of time now.

The writer is a Student,

Department of International

Relations, University of Dhaka













