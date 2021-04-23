

An unforgettable story of my journalism life!



Just as I was packing up for heading to America from Bangladesh in June 1988 to participate in a journalism fellowship I was awarded by Washington-based Alfred Friendly Press Foundation or AFPF, Syed Mozammel Huq, who was then a special correspondent of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha or BSS and who has died quite some time ago, handed me a sealed manila envelope.



I was as usually having chats -- my favorite pastime -- with my journalist buddies at the Jatiya Press Club after finishing my lunch. Suddenly, Syed Mozammel Huq accompanied by one of his BSS colleagues came and handed me the envelope to my curiosity and surprise. "I have heard from somebody that you are going to the US with a journalism fellowship. Please deliver this letter to my friend who is also a journalist there."



Although initially it looked a little odd as we were not so intimate or closely connected, it was alright as all I would be doing was just carrying a letter for an American journalist from a senior journalist colleague of mine from Bangladesh who was widely respected in the community for his seniority, journalistic skills and extremely pleasant personality. I never saw him talk to anybody without a smile on his face.



Even though the envelope was sealed, he revealed its contents to me. He said there was just a letter inside for his friend David Greenway who was then the associate editor at the Boston Globe. They met at Harvard University while participating in the Nieman Fellowship in 1972. "In my letter to David, I have also written about you that you will be in America to participate in a journalism fellowship and you are just like my younger brother," Mozammel Huq told me.



The totally unexpected gesture of Mozammel Huq, who was senior to me by several years in profession deeply moved me. We never worked at the same newspaper. Instead, we worked at rival news organizations. He worked at Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha or BSS and I worked at Eastern News Agency or ENA and then of course at the New Nation. So, when he voluntarily wrote about me in his letter to his well-placed American journalist friend, it surprised me.



Delivering that letter to David Greenway of the Boston Globe wouldn't be difficult for me as Boston would be my temporary home anyway for the next several months. Under our AFPF Journalism Fellowship Program, we were required to spend about three weeks in Washington DC and New York for participating in several orientation seminars and then disperse to different American cities to work at different newspapers for gaining on-the-job experience.



Out of 12 journalists from 12 different countries, I was sent to now 184-year-old Patriot Ledger, the third largest Boston-area newspaper after the Boston Globe and Boston Herald. Founded in 1837, the hometown newspaper of sixth US President John Quincy Adams, won numerous regional, national, international and public service awards over the years. The broadsheet daily was also named the New England Newspaper of the Year many times.



After spending first few weeks at the Patriot Ledger, I remembered that I brought a letter from a Bangladesh journalist in Dhaka for an American journalist in Boston. Now that I was already in Boston area for few weeks, the letter must be delivered right away. So, I was about to set up an appointment to meet with David Greenway, the associate editor of the Boston Globe. But a miracle happened! One day while I was working at my desk in the Patriot Ledger newsroom, a young reporter of the paper came to me, introduced herself and then extended an invitation.



"Hi Syed, I am Alice Greenway. I like to invite you for a dinner with us at our house. How does this Friday look to you? You don't have to worry about the ride. I will drive you both ways from the Patriot Ledger office to our house and back." It truly came as a pleasant surprise to me in a new environment in a foreign country. Before I could say anything, she said: "I told my dad who is also a journalist that a Bangladeshi journalist has come to work at our newspaper. Then my dad actually asked me to invite you for a dinner at our house. By the way, the name of my dad is David Greenway."



I then asked her wasn't her father the associate editor at the Boston Globe. "Yes, he is," she replied. "How nice! In fact, I was planning to meet your father because I have brought something for him all the way from Bangladesh," I told Alice. "Beautiful," she said, adding: "You can give that to him when you will meet him this Friday." So, as planned, at the end of our work on that Friday, we both came out of the Patriot Ledger office together and Alice drove through a suburban scenic route of Massachusetts and brought me to their beautiful house on the South Shore of Boston.



Parking her car on the driveway in front of their house, she led me straight through their living room and kitchen onto the backyard wooden deck where her father David Greenway was relaxing on a recliner wearing a short-sleeved shirt, shorts and sandals. Seeing me with his daughter Alice, he greeted me in a very cordial way which made me feel instantly comfortable. "I have something for you Mr. Greenway," I told him as I pulled out of my pocket the letter that I carried for him from Bangladesh.



But before I could hand him the envelope, he almost snatched it from me saying "it must be from my friend Mozammel."Without waiting even for a split second, he opened the envelope and read the single-page letter sent to him by his Bangladeshi journalist friend. Then he sat back again in a relaxed way on his recliner telling us about his association with Mozammel Huq and how they became friends at Harvard while participating in Nieman Fellowship in 1972.



Meanwhile, Mrs. Greenway served home-cooked food for us on their outside eating table right there on the backyard deck. As we all dined together, David Greenway narrated some of his memorable experiences of international news coverage. "In early December 1971, I was in Vietnam covering the war there for the Washington Post. Then one day I suddenly received a message straight from our newspaper headquarters asking me to immediately leave Vietnam and rush to Bangladesh."



Recounting the events during the final days of Bangladesh War, Greenway said: "Bangladesh freedom fighters and Indian ground troops had already entered Dacca while Indian fighter jets were flying over the city. I saw them patrolling the streets of the capital while Pakistani troops were retreating. One night, a bomb exploded at Hotel Intercontinental where we were staying along with many other foreign correspondents. It was a total chaos. Hotel guests were running helter-skelter. And in the middle of all these, my wife who was also with me passed out. She, however, regained her consciousness after receiving medical attention."



Over that dinner with the Greenway family that evening on the South Shore of Boston, I had a rare opportunity to hear some of the never heard of stories of Bangladesh War from an American war correspondent who himself lived them. After we had our dessert and coffee, Alice Greenway drove me back to the Patriot Ledger office and I returned with a happy experience of American hospitality.

The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun and Canada's Postmedia Network













