Mobile fish selling on in Gaibandha to help people during lockdown



Mobile fish selling launched in Gaibandha recently. photo: observer

In cooperation with district and upazila administration, District Fisheries Office under the Department of Fisheries has arranged the fish-selling activity recently, office sources said.

Sarker Md. Mahmuduzzaman, a resident of Sukhnagar area in the district town said, many of the residents cannot go outside of the residence during the lockdown imposed by the government; this mobile vans of fishes are playing vital role to reach the fish to the door steps of the residents who are purchasing fish from the vans of the fish at fair prices easily.

The customers, specially the female ones, are enjoying much and getting benefited to purchase the mobile fish marketing during the lock down, he added.

District Fisheries Officer Abdud Dayan Dulu told this correspondent, the carp and indigenous fishes are being sold to the customers through 45 vans in the district, and the mobile fish marketing has been kept open from morning to afternoon in cooperation with district and upazila administration.

The fish weighing 13.50 tons worth Taka 20 lakhs was sold from April 11 to April 21 and the fish-selling activity would continue the whole month of Ramadan, he also said.

Beside this, the department continued the official activities fully normal including producing the spawn and fingerling of various fishes at 20 government hatcheries of the district side by side with advising the fish farmers to help produce fishes in their ponds normally amid the lockdown caused by corona pandemic situation.

The fish carrying activity through various transports has also been kept normal in cooperation with district police. As a result, fishes are available in the local markets of the district, and the people are purchasing the fishes from the market without any hassle, he added.

In cooperation with district and upazila administrations, district fisheries office under the Department of Fisheries has arranged the fish-selling activity through mobile fish marketing, office sources said.

While talking with The Daily Observer, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin said, to meet the demand of protein during the lockdown period and the Ramadan the initiative to sell various types of fishes through vans was taken considering the welfare of the people of the district.

