PIROJPUR, Apr 22: Veteran freedom fighter (FF) Narayan Chandra Bakshi passed away in the district on Wednesday evening. He was 68.

He breathed his last in his residence at Kalibari road in the district town.

According to family sources, he was suffering from liver cancer.

During the Liberation War in 1971, he was affiliated with Communist Party of India (CPI-M) and took training of FF under the Muktibahini Command.

The FF was given state honour with gun salute. His funeral was held on Thursday at 11am at central crematory of the town. He left behind his wife, three daughters, and a host of relatives to mourn his death.








