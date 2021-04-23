Nine fined in two districts

At least nine people were fined on different cases in two districts- Pirojpur and Manikganj, on Monday and Tuesday.

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: A mobile court in the district's Kawkhali Upazila on Tuesday morning fined seven people Tk 35,000 for smuggling post larvae (PL) shrimp.

On information that PL shrimp was being smuggled by a speedboat, a team of Bangladesh Coast Guard's west zone raided the Sandhya River and detained them.

They also seized a speedboat and 3 lakh PL shrimp from their possession.

Later, UNO Mosammat Khaleda Khatun fined them Tk 5,000 each while the seized PL shrimp was released in the river.

MANIKGANJ: A mobile court here on Monday afternoon fined two people for cutting soil from croplands in Sadar Upazila of the district.

The mobile court led by Assistant Commissioner (Land) Taslima Shirin conducted a drive in Hatipara area of the upazila and fined them Tk 1.10 lakh, and in default, they have to suffer one month in jail each.

Meanwhile, a shopkeeper was also fined Tk 1,000 for not showing price list at in Manikganj Bus Stand area during the drive.







