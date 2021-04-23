5 killed, 10 injured in road mishaps in 4 dists

At least five people were killed and 10 others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Sherpur, Natore, Joypurhat and Bogura, in three days.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A minor girl was killed in a road accident in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

Deceased Sampa was daughter of Darog Ali of Chhaluatala Village at Nalitabari Union of the upazila.

Witnesses said, while crossing a road in the village, Sampa got under an easy bike coming from the opposite direction in the morning.

Later on, locals rescued her and took her to Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nalitabari Police Station (PS) Bashir Ahmed confirmed the matter.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: Two people were killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in Baraigram Upazila of the district in two days.

The deceased were identified as Amirul Islam, 32, son of Moqbul Hossain, a resident of Gopalpur Village in the upazila, and Shahin Alam, 35, son of Khalilur Rahman of Uttar Patuapara area in Natore District Town.

Police sources said a Natore-bound truck hit a van in Shibpur Bazar area on the Natore-Pabna Highway on Wednesday noon, leaving the van-puller Amirul dead on the spot.

Earlier, two trucks were collided head-on in front of Bonpara Fire Service Station on Tuesday night, which left Shahin, driver of a truck, dead on the spot and three others injured.

Bonpara Highway PS Inspector Khandoker Shafiqul Islam confirmed the incidents.

JOYPURHAT: A man was killed and seven others were injured in a road accident in Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Rabiul Islam, 50, son of late Matiur Rahman, a resident of Mirzaganj Village in Domar Upazila of Nilphamari.

Quoting locals, Panchbibi PS OC Polash Chandra Dev said a microbus carrying nine labourers and a sand-laden tractor were collided head-on in Ziar Mor area on the Joypurhat-Hili Road at around 8:30pm, which left eight labourers seriously injured.

The injured were rushed to Joypurhat Adhunik Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Rabiul dead.

Of the injured, three were shifted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital in a critical condition, the OC added.

BOGURA: A man was killed in a road accident in Dhunat Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Ala Box, 65, son of late Kachim Uddin, a resident of Dhersnayahati Village under Mathurapur Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said a motorcycle hit an auto-van carrying Ala Box after losing its control over the steering in Mathurapur Bottala area on the Mathurapur-Khatiamari Road in the evening while he was returning home, which left him seriously injured.

Later, Ala Box died on the way to Dhunat Upazila Health Complex.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy.

Sub-Inspector of Dhunat PS Pradeep Kumar confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.





