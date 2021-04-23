Diarrhoea turns epidemic at Bauphal



The photo shows diarrhoea patients on the floor of Bauphal Upazila Health Complex. photo: observer

In the alleged shortage of diarrhoea saline in Bauphal Upazila Health Complex, diarrhoea patients are being fed cholera saline.

With the epidemic going out of control, the use of the cholera saline is on the rise. According to patient and guardian sources, cholera saline stock is in shortage.

It was alleged, the crisis of cholera saline is artificial.

Due to shortage in the health complex, patients and guardians are purchasing cholera saline from pharmacies; and it is being sold at high price.

From March 15, diarrhoea disease has been prevailing in the upazila and the entire southern region. The epidemic is making unabated spread elsewhere due to lack of drinking water crisis.

Salty river beds in the region are grounds of cholera germ. Most locals are recklessly using salty water in their household works including washing and cooking. As a result, people are getting diarrhoea affected without awareness.

At present, on an average, 30 diarrhoea patents are receiving treatment in the indoor everyday; and in the outdoor, 2,000 patents are undergoing diarrhoea treatment daily.

With the daily increase of diarrhoea patients, the health complex has turned full of diarrhoea patients; there is no space in the hospital.

Many were seen undergoing treatment on the floor. Normal patients are complaining of not getting adequate medicine and nursing.

Diarrhoea patients are not getting diarrhoea treatment in private hospital or clinic in the upazila.

Recently one Kadbanu, 45, wife of Abul Kalam Gazi of Amirabad Village at Kanakdia Union of the upazila got affected by diarrhoea. She was taken to the Emergency Department of the health complex.

Her daughter Sumi Aktar said, "After admission at night our staying was made on floor. We did not see a nurse at that night. "

In the morning, she added, one piece of ciproxin tablet was given from the hospital, and other five medicines including cholera saline were purchased from pharmacy.

It was echoed by Ibrahim of Jouta Village, who underwent treatment on the floor.

Ibrahim Munsi of Ward No. 4 of Daspara Union said, "My son Ifat was admitted into the health complex on Saturday. But I had to purchase all medicines from the pharmacy shops including the cannula even."

At present one bag cholera saline of Tk 92 is selling at Tk 150 in a pharmacy at Kalaiya Bandar.

Besides, cholera saline and metronidazol injection are selling in hot prices in different pharmacies in Boga, Nagar Haat, Noorainepur, and Kachhipara Bazar.

Baupha Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr. Prasanta Kumar Saha said, poor patients are being provided with all medicines free of cost; but solvent people have to purchase from the pharmacy.

If people don't become aware, it will not be possible to tackle surge of diarrhoea patients, he mentioned.





BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI, Apr 22: Diarrhoea has taken an epidemic form in Bauphal Upazila of the district.In the alleged shortage of diarrhoea saline in Bauphal Upazila Health Complex, diarrhoea patients are being fed cholera saline.With the epidemic going out of control, the use of the cholera saline is on the rise. According to patient and guardian sources, cholera saline stock is in shortage.It was alleged, the crisis of cholera saline is artificial.Due to shortage in the health complex, patients and guardians are purchasing cholera saline from pharmacies; and it is being sold at high price.From March 15, diarrhoea disease has been prevailing in the upazila and the entire southern region. The epidemic is making unabated spread elsewhere due to lack of drinking water crisis.Salty river beds in the region are grounds of cholera germ. Most locals are recklessly using salty water in their household works including washing and cooking. As a result, people are getting diarrhoea affected without awareness.At present, on an average, 30 diarrhoea patents are receiving treatment in the indoor everyday; and in the outdoor, 2,000 patents are undergoing diarrhoea treatment daily.With the daily increase of diarrhoea patients, the health complex has turned full of diarrhoea patients; there is no space in the hospital.Many were seen undergoing treatment on the floor. Normal patients are complaining of not getting adequate medicine and nursing.Diarrhoea patients are not getting diarrhoea treatment in private hospital or clinic in the upazila.Recently one Kadbanu, 45, wife of Abul Kalam Gazi of Amirabad Village at Kanakdia Union of the upazila got affected by diarrhoea. She was taken to the Emergency Department of the health complex.Her daughter Sumi Aktar said, "After admission at night our staying was made on floor. We did not see a nurse at that night. "In the morning, she added, one piece of ciproxin tablet was given from the hospital, and other five medicines including cholera saline were purchased from pharmacy.It was echoed by Ibrahim of Jouta Village, who underwent treatment on the floor.Ibrahim Munsi of Ward No. 4 of Daspara Union said, "My son Ifat was admitted into the health complex on Saturday. But I had to purchase all medicines from the pharmacy shops including the cannula even."At present one bag cholera saline of Tk 92 is selling at Tk 150 in a pharmacy at Kalaiya Bandar.Besides, cholera saline and metronidazol injection are selling in hot prices in different pharmacies in Boga, Nagar Haat, Noorainepur, and Kachhipara Bazar.Baupha Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr. Prasanta Kumar Saha said, poor patients are being provided with all medicines free of cost; but solvent people have to purchase from the pharmacy.If people don't become aware, it will not be possible to tackle surge of diarrhoea patients, he mentioned.