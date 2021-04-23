Wheat procurement begins at Bagatipara

BAGATIPARA, NATORE, Apr 22: Wheat collections from the local farmers began in Bagatipara Upazila on Wednesday.

Shahidul Islam Bakul, MP, formally inaugurated the programme on the Malanchi LSD premises in the morning.

The upazila administration organised the programme with Upazila Nirbahi Officer Priyanka Debi Pal in the chair.

Bagatipara Upazila Parishad Chairman Ohidul Islam Gokul, Upazila Agriculture Officer Momrez Ali, Food Control Officer Rezaul Karim and Natore Press Club President Jalal Uddin, among others, were also present at the programme.

The target of collecting a total of 1,259 metric tons of wheat with Tk 1,120 per mound was being set in the upazila this season.

The wheat collection will continue till June 30 here.







