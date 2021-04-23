Two children buried alive under sand in Panchagarh

PANCHAGARH, Apr 22: Two children have been buried alive under sand lifted by dredgers during re-excavation of the River Karatoa in Boda Upazila of the district.

The deceased were identified as Hridoy Islam, 7, son of Rafiqul Islam, and Al Amin, 8, son of Hasan Ali, residents of Shikarpur Bhatiapara area under Benghari Bonogram Union.

Police and locals said the boys went to play on the river bank on Wednesday afternoon and were buried in the hole created by the pressure of water and sand during excavation by the dredgers. After a hectic search, victims' families and locals found their bodies under the sand at night.

On information, police rushed to the spot.

Boda police SI Zahid Hasan said a UD case has been filed in this regard.







