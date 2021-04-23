Covid-19: Eight more die in Rajshahi Division

RAJSHAHI, Apr 22: As many as eight persons died from coronavirus on Wednesday in the division.

Of them, three died in Bogura, two each in Rajshahi and Pabna districts, and one in Natore.

Habibul Ahsan Talukder, Rajshahi Divisional Director of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), confirmed the information on Wednesday noon.

So far, 450 people have died of Covid-19 in eight districts of Rajshahi Division.

Meanwhile, 180 cases were reported in the division, taking the total cases to 30,398.

According to the latest data, the highest 281 death reported in Bogura. Besides, 62 died in Rajshahi, 32 in Naogaon, 22 in Sirajganj, 16 in Natore, 14 in Chapainawabganj, 12 in Pabna and 11 in Joypurhat.

In the last 24 hours, 217 people made recovery from the deadly virus, taking the total recovery coutns to 26,249.

So far, 3,444 people have been admitted to the hospitals in the division with the virus.











