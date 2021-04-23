320 poor people get food items in Khulna

KHULNA, Apr 22: Food items were distributed among 320 poor and destitute people in the city on Wednesday to minimise the present adverse impact of novel coronavirus pandemic.

Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque distributed the food items at a programme held on Boyra Police Line Ground in the city.

Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) organised the programme with its Commissioner Masudur Rahman Bhuiyan in the chair.

The KCC Mayor dispensed 18kg of essential relief materials including 7 kg rice, 3 kg potato, 2 kg pulse, 2 kg onion, 1 kg sugar, 1 kg gram, 1kg salt, 500 gram garlic and 500 gram vermicelli to each with the view of mitigating their financial hardship amid the coronavirus situation by strictly maintaining physical distance.

KMP Additional Police Commissioners Fazlur Rahman and Sarder Rakibul Islam, among others, were also present during the distribution.








