Friday, 23 April, 2021, 12:03 AM
Home Countryside

Farmers get agri-incentives at Nandigram, Kamalganj

Published : Friday, 23 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11
Our Correspondents

Farmers were given agriculture incentives such as paddy seed and fertiliser in different districts of the country including Bogura and Moulvibazar.
NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Aush paddy seed and fertiliser were distributed among farmers in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
Nandigram Upazila Parishad Chairman Rezaul Ashraf Zinnah inaugurated the programme as chief guest at the upazila parishad auditorium at around 11am.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shifa Nusrat presided over the programme.
Upazila Parishad Vice-chairman Dulal Chandra Mahanta, Female Vice-Chairman Shraboni Akter Banu, Nandigram Municipality Mayor Anisur Rahman and Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Adnan Babu, among others, were present at that time.
Each of the farmers received 5kg of Aush paddy seedlings, 20kg of DAP and 10kg of MOP chemical fertilisers.       
KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: Aush paddy seed  and fertiliser were distributed among 1,700 farmers in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Monday.
Kamalganj Upazila Chairman Md Rafiqur Rahman inaugurated the programme as chief guest at the upazila parishad auditorium at noon.  
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Ashequl Haque presided over the meeting.
Each of the farmers received 5kg of Aush paddy seed, 20kg of DAP and 10kg of MOP fertiliser.


