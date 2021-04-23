24 detained on different charges

At least 24 people were arrested on different charges in four districts- Rajshahi, Manikganj, Bogura and Sirajganj, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning, detained eight people on different charges in the city.

The law-enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drug during the drives.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Wednesday.

Of the arrestees, three had arrest warrant, two were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.

Legal action has been taken against the arrested, the official added.

MANIKGANJ: DB police arrested five people for illegally cutting soil from Paturia Ferry Ghat in the district on Wednesday morning.

The arrested are Md Aminul Islam Mintu, son of Bhasan Mandol of Nobogram Village; Md Manik, son of late Niamat of Daskandi Village; Md Montaz Uddin, son of late Ketab Ali, Jahangir Alam Polash, son of Md Kebarat Ali, and Alamgir Hossain, son of Almas Uddin, residents of Dhutrabari Village in Shivalaya Upazila.

District DB Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Hanif Sarker said Mohammad Masud Parvez, acting deputy director of BIWTA, lodged a case against six people with Shivalaya Police Station (PS) on April 16 as they were involved in cutting soil from Paturia Ferry Ghat.

Following this, a team of the law-enforcers conducted a drive in Uthli area of the upazila at around 11am and arrested five of the accused.

However, DB police are trying to arrest another accused, the OC added.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Police, in a drive, arrested seven people on charge of gambling in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The arrested are: Abdul Majid, 35, son of Aynal Haque, Ranjit Kumar, 25, son of Ram Prasad, Badal Chandra, 28, son of Shreemanta Chandra, Rafiqul Islam, 40, son of Moqbul Hossain, and Abdur Rahman, 30, son of Abdul Majid, residents of Pota Village; Sampad Chandra, 35, son of Suvash Chandra of Singjani Village; and Shamim Hossain, 28, son of Nazrul Islam of Kamulya Village under Burail Union in the upazila.

Police sources said a team of the law-enforcers conducted a drive in Kamulya Sarkerpara area at night and arrested them red-handed while gambling.

However, the arrested were produced before the court on Wednesday.

Nandigram PS OC Kamrul Islam confirmed the matter.

SIRAJGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested four people with 580 grams of cocaine in Ullapara Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The arrested are: Abdul Jabbar, 24, son of Yasin Pramanik of Suboudya Village; Hafizur Rahman, 31, son of Hazi Abu Bakkar of Koibartaganti Village; Bacchu Halder Ashish, 36, son of late Montu Ram Halder of Shuklahat area in the upazila; and Zahid Hasan, 40, son of Golam Mostafa, a resident of Moynadighi area in Bhangura Upazila of Pabna.

RAB-12 Battalion Official Assistant Superintend of Police (ASP) Md Mostafizur Rahman said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Ghoshganti Palpara area under Ullapara Municipality in the afternoon and arrested them with the cocaine worth about Tk 58 lakh.

The arrested confessed their involvement in drug trading during primary interrogation.

