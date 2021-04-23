Rivers flowing through Chalanbeel in death throes



A view of the Nandakunja River, which is almost dead, at Gurudaspur. photo: observer

According to field sources, salinity levels are swelling in rivers, canals and beels flowing through the Chalanbeel.

The salinity started rising up after being impacted by the Farakka Barrage in the wake of climate change and with the installation of unplanned sluice gate in the mouth of the Padma in 1980s.

Already, 16 rivers including main rivers Atrai, Nandakunja, Gumani, and Boral have been in moribund condition because of pollution, occupation, and salinity. As a result, about 50 lakh inhabitants in river basin areas have fallen in the threat of environmental jeopardy.

Within Chalanbeel, there are 16 rivers of 4,286 hectares (ha) area, 22 canals of 120 kilometres area, and 39 beels of 1,757 ha area. Of the rivers, nine ones are main rivers while, of the canals, 20 ones are prime; besides there are more small canals and beels in Chalanbeel.

It was learnt, there were about 23,000 big water reservoirs of Chalanbeel in the past, most of which have been occupied or lost.

Ten endangered rivers are Atrai, Nandakunja, Gumani, Gurh, Kortoa, Boral, Tulsi, Bhadai, Chiknai, and Banganga.

The number of canals in existence crisis is 18. These are; Nabirhajir Jola, Haqsaheber Khal (canal), Nimaichara Khal, Beshani, Gumani, Ulipur, Sangua, Dobila, Kishorkhalir Khal, Behularkhari, Bakoikhara, Gohalkhara, Garabari Khal, Kumardanga Khal, Janigachhar Jola, Sattar Saheber Khal, and Kanu Sarkarer Dhor.

In the past, there would remain 5-12 foot water in the rivers flowing through the middle of Chalanbeel for the whole year; then water transports would use these rivers.

According to experts, the rivers flowing through middle of Chalanbeel have become truncated due to unplanned roads, bridges and culverts, occupations, and shops; water does not exist in the rivers for more than 4-5 months with water layers going down; and in the dry season, tube-wells and shallow machines cannot pump out water. So, a crisis of drinking water has been created; irrigation is being hampered too.

Member Secretary Mizanir Rahman of Boral River Rakkha Andolon Committee said, since 2008 different organisations, social forums, media and people of all walks of life have been in movement in demand of protecting the mighty Padma River's branch, the Boral River, through eviction, removal, re-dredging and capital dredging.

Later on, the Water Development Board formed a taskforce on river affairs. At a meeting of the taskforce and the Land Ministry, the decision was taken to remove all sluice gates of the Boral River. But the occupied areas were not reclaimed.

In demand of re-navigating, recovering occupied areas, demarking boundary, and construction of wide bridges in places of all sluice gates on the Boral River, Bangladesh Paribesh Andolon and Boral Rakkha Andolon and Chalanbeel Rakkha Andolon organised several human chain programmes.

Locals complained, a section of unscrupulous quarter took occupation over the Boral River in its abandoned condition. Due to this illegal occupation, fishermen, farmers, and small traders along the river have become workless.

Adjacent to the river, croplands are getting destroyed; and various diseases are spreading from foul-smelling stranded water.

The sluice gates of the Boral River are not in order. These are now sources for government money misuse.

Abdul Kuddus, MP (Natore-4) said, normal living of about half crore people in eight upazilas of northern region will continue if the Boral River and Chalanbeel are protected; at least 10 lakh people will get rid of jobless life.

So for their own interest, people are becoming active in protecting the rivers in the Chalanbeel, he mentioned.



