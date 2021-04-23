Video
Home Countryside

Two females ‘commit suicide’ in two districts

Published : Friday, 23 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Our Correspondents

Two females allegedly committed suicide in two districts- Satkhira and Mymensingh, on Wednesday and Thursday.
SATKHIRA: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife from Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday    morning.
The deceased was identified as Jesmin Ara, 32, wife of Md Obaidullah in Garerkanda area.
Locals found Jesmin hanging from a tree near her house in the morning and informed police.
Family said Jesmin had an altercation with her husband on Wednesday, which might led her to commit suicide.
Shamsuzzaman Shams, ASP of Satkhira Sadar Circle, confirmed the incident.
GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A schoolgirl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
Deceased Shahinur was a tenth grader of Kharua Barail High School. She was the daughter of Sabuj Mia, a resident of Kharua Barail Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Shahinur took her own life by hanging from the ceiling of her room.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a hospital morgue.
Confirming the matter, Officer-in-Charge of Haripur Police Station Anukul Sarker said an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.


